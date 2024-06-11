Texans QB C.J. Stroud Gushes on Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell Health Status

C.J. Stroud is like a kid on Christmas. The team for which he threw the fifth-most yards as a rookie has awarded him with another pass-catching weapon — and he can hardly wait to open it up. He has all kinds of other presents awaiting him when the season kicks off, including second-year receiver Tank Dell and newly extended Nico Collins.

Stroud first met Stefon Diggs at the Pro Bowl. Little did he know they’d be working together a few months later.

“I was very excited,” Stroud said in his first offseason press conference on April 15, 2024. “I met him at the Pro Bowl – got to meet each other, got to meet his kids, and to see what type of person he was. Just been able to grow our relationship from there. It’s really cool just to be able to go from not only that scene to now – him being a teammate of mine. Just really excited to get to work with him.”

C.J. Stroud Understands the Value of Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans seem like the last team that would trade for Diggs — their offense was already packed with options. But, as Stroud sees it, Diggs brings more than seasoned talent.

“He adds a ton of value to that room,” Stroud told reporters. “There’s a lot of wisdom that he carries that I think he’ll spread to the other guys.”

Stroud envisions the chemistry they’re building — and will continue to build throughout the 2024 season — as positive.

“I think we’re all going to feed off of each other,” said Stroud. “It’s going to be very fun and very exciting just to work with everybody in that room and I’m very excited for it.”

Adding Diggs makes for a more dominant offense as Houston fights for a consecutive division crown.

C.J. Stroud on Tank Dell Heading Into Second Season

Diggs’ veteran presence will be significant for the young Stroud and Dell as they continue to develop.

“He looks great,” Stroud said of Dell. “Mentally, I think for both of us, really all of the rookies coming into Year 2, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball.”

Stroud, 22, and Dell, 24, entered the league through the same 2023 NFL Draft class, and the two hit it off on the field immediately.

In their first three weeks together, the duo connected for 251 and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

On November 26, 2023, Dell found paydirt on a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Houston’s Week 11 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The score set a single-season franchise rookie record. He finished the game with 149 receiving yards, the third 100-plus-yard game of the season.

The following week, Stroud and Dell became the sixth rookie quarterback-receiving combo in NFL history to connect for at least seven touchdowns in a season.

Dell had 709 yards receiving when injury struck and cut his outstanding first season short. On Sunday, December 3, he suffered a broken left fibula after it was rolled up on during a block on a Dameon Pierce touchdown.

Stroud and Dell Participated in Private Workouts Before Offseason Training

Stroud, Dell and third-year receiver John Metchie joined Diggs in Los Angeles for throwing drills during the first weekend in April. It marked the first time that the two could connect since Dell’s injury.

Stroud said those workouts were a good sign of Dell’s progress in rehab and recovery.

“Being able to throw with him in L.A. was really big.”

