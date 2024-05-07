Texans WR Tank Dell Breaks Silence on Dangerous Shooting

Houston Texans star wide receiver Tank Dell spoke out on May 3 for the first time since the dangerous mass shooting that took place on April 27 in Florida.

A source at KPRC in Houston said that Dell shared he’s “very lucky” to both be alive and to have avoided any structural damage to his leg.

An innocent bystander, Dell got caught up in the middle of a crossfire between two shooters during a private event at a Sanford, FL bar, Cabana Live. Ten people, including Dell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Dell sustained a gunshot flesh wound that “went through one side of his leg and exited the other side,” according to KPRC. One 16-year-old suspect was arrested and is in custody.

A horrific video provided by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows the shootout in a crowd of people running for their lives.

Play

Dell was visiting his mother in his hometown of Daytona Beach.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, HC DeMeco Ryans Raved About Tank Dell Before Shooting

Before the shooting incident, the Houston Texans’ dynamic receiver had made a full recovery from a broken fibula that abruptly ended an incredible record-setting rookie season.

Dell had 709 yards receiving and set a franchise rookie record with seven touchdown receptions before breaking his left fibula on Sunday, December 3. The injury occurred when Dell’s leg was rolled up on during a block on a Dameon Pierce touchdown.

Dell had been participating in the Texans’ offseason conditioning program and extra throwing sessions with Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud raved about what an improvement Dell had made during the offseason.

“He looks great,” Stroud said in an April 15 press conference. “He’s gotten a lot better. Mentally, I think for both of us, really all of the rookies coming into year two, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball. Being able to throw with him in L.A. was really big.”

Play

“Tank is back and he’s starting to get in with our guys here with the offseason programs,” Ryans said. “So, I’m excited to have Tank back. That was a devastating loss for us last year, losing him. He’s such a dynamic player for us, such an inspiration for myself, a lot of our team. So, I’m excited to see Tank back working with our guys and excited to see him make that same jump I talked about from year one to year two.”

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Offers Update on Tank Dell

Since the April 27 incident, Tank Dell has been back at the Houston Texans’ training facility to meet with team officials, including head coach DeMeco Ryans and team owner Steve McNair.

Dell is healing quickly and is expected to make a full recovery before training camp in July, per KPRC. He’s likely to be cleared for physical activity at some point this spring, but rehab comes first.

“It looks like Tank will make a full recovery,” McNair said at the team’s annual charity golf classic on May 6. “We saw him in the office the other day and he looked good, in good spirits. But he’ll have to rehab and get back to where he was.”

When pressed as to whether Dell is expected to be ready for Week 1, Ryans said, “Tank should be fine.” He shared that he’s spoken to Dell several times since the shooting and had a “good conversation.”