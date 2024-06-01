Colts Trade Proposal Sends Former Pro Bowl Cornerback to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of youth at cornerback, but an established veteran like James Bradberry could be a worthwhile trade target for a team hoping to make it back into the playoffs in 2024.

Matt Holder with Bleacher Report laid out a handful of moves that teams should make before training camp. Some intriguing trades were mentioned, including a move that would have the Philadelphia Eagles offloading Bradberry to the Colts.

“Adding the soon-to-be 31-year-old would give the Colts another starting option at cornerback and a good mentor for their young position group at the least,” Holder wrote. “Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles spent their top two picks of the draft on cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.”

A stable presence at cornerback could be exactly what the Colts need in 2024.

James Bradberry’s Football Career

Bradberry wasn’t always a household name.

Before his NFL career, Bradberry was a virtually unknown high school recruit. He was a 2-star athlete out of Pleasant Grove, Alabama with virtually no FBS interest. Arkansas State offered him a scholarship, but Bradberry transferred to Samford after just redshirting his freshman year.

The move allowed Bradberry to showcase his talents, racking up four interceptions and 15 pass breakups over his final two seasons. Coming in at 6’1″ and 211 pounds, his athleticism and length helped him draw attention from NFL scouts.

The Carolina Panthers took a swing on Bradberry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the team before signing a new contract with the New York Giants. It was there where he earned his first and only Pro Bowl honors.

However, Bradberry took another step forward with the Eagles after two seasons in New York. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022 with three interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

Bradberry’s future in Philadelphia is now up in the air after a down 2023 season. The good news for a team like the Colts is that means the 30-year-old cornerback could be available for a reasonable price in a trade.

The Colts Need Veteran Cornerback Depth

The Colts don’t just need depth at cornerback. They need experienced depth.

Kenny Moore II is the team’s only established starter at cornerback. He doesn’t play on the outside, however, and will continue to hold down the team’s slot corner role.

That leaves a handful of young and/or undrafted players on the depth chart. Dallis Flowers was an undrafted free agent back in 2022, but surprised enough to earn an All-Rookie selection in his first season. The Colts are hoping that he can return to full form after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury early in 2023.

JuJu Brents could win the other outside starting job. That’s not a given, as he took his lumps and struggled to stay healthy as a rookie in 2023. Still, a second-round pick with good size and instincts could have him hitting his stride next season.

Other options on the roster include Darrell Baker Jr., Jaylon Jones, and rookie Jaylin Simpson. None of these players have more than a year or two of NFL experience, which makes trading for a veteran like Bradberry an even stronger possibility before training camp.