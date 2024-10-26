Chiefs-49ers Skirmish Results in Mutiple NFL Fines: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs were fined twice for actions that occurred during the Week 7 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers — while the Niners were also fined twice. All four of those forfeitures were related.

“The NFL fined 49ers LT Trent Williams $11,817 for the punch that got him ejected last week,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed on October 26. “Chiefs S Bryan Cook, who appeared to punch Williams first, was fined $8,442.64.”

According to NFL Football Operations, Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore and 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir were also charged for an altercation that took place within 13 seconds of the skirmish between Cook and Williams.

Moore’s fine was described as “Unnecessary Roughness,” and cost him $9,356.83, while Lenoir’s was described as “Unnecessary Roughness(striking/kicking/kneeing).” The latter fine was a little more expensive, however, and came out to the exact same amount of money as Williams’ ($11,817).

The phrase, adding insult to injury comes to mind for Moore, considering he suffered a core muscle injury that landed him on IR ahead of Week 8.

Chiefs Elevate WR Montrell Washington for Week 8 vs. Raiders

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinted that Kansas City might finally elevate a player off the practice squad for the Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’ll travel a couple of guys out there,” Reid said on October 25. “We’ll just see how that goes for the game, but we’ll have to do that.”

In the end, KC did indeed promote one of their reserve receivers on October 26 — just not necessarily the one that fans expected. “We have activated Practice Squad player WR Montrell Washington via Standard Elevation,” the team announced on Saturday of Week 8.

Meaning Washington was selected over fan favorite summer standouts Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio, as well as long-time staff favorite Cornell Powell.

The move gives the Chiefs five playable wide receivers with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out on Sunday and Moore sidelined for at least four weeks. They are newcomer DeAndre Hopkins, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, first-round rookie Xavier Worthy and Washington.

What Does Montrell Washington Bring to the Table for Chiefs?

Washington is a former fifth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos. His special power — so to speak — is his ability as a returner, so perhaps the Chiefs plan to mix him in on special teams without Moore.

In 2022, Washington returned 32 punts for 271 yards and 18 kickoffs for 340 yards. He appeared in six games with the Chiefs last season, working exclusively on special teams with eight punt returns for 61 yards, as well as one kick return for 20 yards.

His career averages are 8.3 yards per punt return and 18.9 yards per kick return.

He has never caught a pass with the Chiefs on offense, but did log 4 receptions in Denver for minimal yardage. Washington has also had some success as a runner, with 5 carries for 30 yards during his time with the Broncos.

On October 26, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman shared his opinion on why the Chiefs may have chosen to elevate Washington over someone like Ross or Remigio.

“Most Chiefs fans seemed to expect Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio to get called up this week,” Goldman wrote. “What does Washington have that those other receivers don’t? It’s a combination of his special teams prowess, speed, and the trust they have in his ability to fill in on offense.”

“Mecole Hardman will surely be pulled off of return specialist duties and focus on offense more,” he explained. “Washington is the only player who excels at both on the practice squad. Yes, Remigio can play both spots, but he couldn’t crack the first- or second-team offense all training camp and preseason. He needs to build more trust there.”