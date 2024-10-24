Chiefs Make Room for DeAndre Hopkins by Placing Struggling WR on IR

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs officially announced that they had acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins via trade, the team also announced that it placed third-year WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve due to a core muscle injury.

We are placing WR Skyy Moore on IR with a core muscle injury. pic.twitter.com/qJoxTlEHRs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2024

Moore, 22, is in his third season with the Chiefs and has done very little to merit having a spot on the active roster. Through six games he had three targets and two drops while playing just 20% of the team’s offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Luckily, Moore being placed on IR frees up a roster spot for Hopkins, so Kansas City won’t need to make any other corresponding moves.

Patrick Mahomes Talks About Adding Receivers Midseason

Hopkins wasn’t officially added to Kansas City’s roster until Thursday. Because of that, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and players did not speak about Hopkins during their media availability on Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean media members didn’t try to get as much out of the Chiefs as they could regarding the blockbuster move.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about his comfortability level in throwing contested catches, which is something he will need to do more often with Hopkins in the fold.

“I think in my time, we’ve had receivers that can make some of those contested catches and once you build that relationship and build that trust, you put them up there and let guys go out there and make plays,” Mahomes explained on October 23. “I think that’s what’s special about Coach Reid’s offense is that it adapts to whoever’s in there. He has different ways [that] he can utilize your strengths and then it’s my job to go out there and give them chances to go out there and make plays.”

Mahomes was also asked to share his biggest takeaway from adding receivers to the team midseason in years past.