Andy Reid Hints Chiefs Could Call Upon Reinforcements in Week 8

In Week 8, the Kansas City Chiefs could utilize an NFL rule that they’ve neglected all season long.

Head coach Andy Reid addressed the media ahead of the matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on October 25, and he left KC reporters with a parting note about potentially calling upon some reinforcements.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Reid replied, when asked if the Chiefs would elevate anyone from the practice squad this weekend. “We’ll travel a couple of guys out there. We’ll just see how that goes for the game, but we’ll have to do that.”

Earlier in the press conference, Reid officially ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive end Mike Danna, leaving Kansas City short-handed against the Raiders. The Chiefs also placed Skyy Moore on the injured reserve at wide receiver in order to make room for DeAndre Hopkins.

Could the Chiefs Finally Elevate WRs Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio?

Play

Chiefs Kingdom has been waiting for Kansas City to elevate fan favorite wide receivers Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio from the practice squad considering all of the injuries at the position. Will Week 8 finally be the game that they do so?

Even with Hopkins in the lineup, the Chiefs only have four wide receivers that are available to them with Smith-Schuster sidelined. They are Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson and first-round rookie Xavier Worthy.

Of course, they also have four tight ends and four running backs — including rookie fullback/RB Carson Steele — on the roster. And as we know, Reid only utilizes his practice squad if he plans to activate the player ahead of kickoff.

Chances are, the Chiefs are currently weighing whether or not to elevate a player in Week 8. We’ll find out the verdict tomorrow on October 26.