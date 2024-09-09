Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reveals Week 2 Status for Injured Veteran: ‘He’s Getting Close’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown missed KC’s regular-season opener due to the sternoclavicular dislocation he suffered during the preseason. But head coach Andy Reid isn’t ready to rule out Brown for Week 2, when the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

“He’s getting close. I know he’s feeling better,” Reid said of Brown during his press conference on September 9. “We’ve just got to kind of see where it goes from here. They’ve been doing these periodic tests on him and making sure that he’s headed in the right direction — scans and all that. It looks like it’s heading in the right direction. Now, we just have to see where it goes from there.”

Chiefs Kingdom is eagerly anticipating Brown’s return, as his return bundled with the play of Xavier Worthy, Kelce, and others could spark an offensive explosion for Kansas City.

Xavier Worthy Stepped Up During Hollywood Brown’s Absence

One player that benefitted from Brown’s absence in Week 1 was Worthy. Kansas City’s rookie first-round pick played 34 of a possible 54 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens — which was the second-most among Chiefs receivers — and finished the game with 3 targets, 2 catches, and 1 touchdown as well as 1 rush for 21 yards and another TD.

“He’s so cool, calm and collected like all the time. You never even see the excitement on him, but he goes up there and makes plays,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of Worthy after the 27-20 win over the Ravens. “Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more. I thought he had a great day today making big plays in big moments. It was good to get the whole offense going and kind of see where everybody’s at.”

Mahomes also discussed the impact Worthy makes when he’s on the field.