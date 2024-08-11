Chiefs WR Likely to Miss Rest of Preseason, Says HC Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown suffered an injury to his shoulder during the team’s opening drive of their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid detailed Brown’s injury as the same injury that Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill suffered against the Jaguars during the 2019 season opener, which was a posterior SC (sternoclavicular) dislocation.

That injury forced Hill to be sidelined for four weeks. So, we could expect a similar timeline for Brown, which would knock him out for the remainder of the preseason.

Against Jacksonville, Brown caught his only target for 11 yards.

Kansas City’s regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is on Thursday, September 5.

Chiefs Lose to Jaguars 26-13

Kansas City’s first-team offense played just one series, and the result of the seven-play, 43-yard opening drive was a 45-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 3-of-4 pass attempts for 27 yards on that drive. He had completions to Brown, running back Isiah Pacheco (9 yards), and tight end Travis Kelce (7 yards) respectively. Pacheco also had 2 rushes for 16 yards.

Against the Chiefs’ defense, Jaguars starting QB Trevor Lawrence completed 3-of-4 pass attempts for 42 yards and threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to running back Travis Etienne on Jacksonville’s first offensive drive.

Chiefs backup QB Carson Wentz played a total of three series and completed all four of his pass attempts for 26 yards and was sacked one time. Chris Oladokun replaced Wentz in the lineup, played two total series, and completed 7-of-10 pass attempts for 85 yards and was sacked one time. Ian Book was the last QB to enter the game and completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 42 yards and was sacked three times.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Loss to Jaguars

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Kansas City’s loss to Jacksonville in Week 1 of the preseason.

“Personally, I enjoyed seeing our Chief’s Champion’s back on the field having fun,” one person wrote. “It’s only preseason, thats why I’m not upset, I just pray for those that were injured not to serve and for speedy recovery.. Traveling grace on your return home..”

“A hot sticky night in JAX & some things to work at on the Defence side of the ball always sucks to take an L but [expletive] it onto the Lions at arrowhead next week yeah it’s only game 1 /3 in pre [season] but we are back [jack] the quest for the Threepete is underway,” another person wrote.

“I saw a lot of good from key players. ST (special teams) needs a lot of coaching for kick-offs and coverage but they’ll watch film and hopefully learn,” another person wrote. “The young guys have A LOT of film to watch on offense and defense. Great preseason game 1.”

“and here come the preseason whiners… relax, yall it’s the freaking PRE SEASON last time we lost in preseason and in the beginning of the regular season we won the Super Bowl,” another person wrote.

“It’s ok! Tough one! Good game! Heads up fellas! Learn from this! Be much better! Go Chiefs!!” another person wrote.