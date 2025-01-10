Chiefs Have 4 Players Earn AP All-Pro Honors for 2024 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs had three players named to the Associated Press’s first-team All-Pro roster for the 2024 season: defensive tackle Chris Jones, left guard Joe Thuney, and center Creed Humphrey.

This is the third time in Jones’s NFL career that he has been named first-team All-Pro. It’s the second time for Thuney and the first time for Humphrey.

Jones is fresh off of the 2024 regular season in which he registered 74 total quarterback pressures (53 hurries, 15 hits, six sacks) and 22 stops, per PFF. He had the highest PFF pass rush productivity in the NFL amongst players who played at least 80% of their respective teams’ pass rush snaps at 7.9.

Thuney finished the regular season having not given up any sacks and just 25 total QB pressures (19 hurries, six hits) despite having to fill in at left tackle for three games. He’s one of just five NFL guards who did not give up a sack despite playing at least 80% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Humphrey also gave up zero sacks and a career-low seven total QB pressures (five hurries, two hits). He had the highest PFF pass-blocking grade (90.6) and second-highest run-blocking grade (91.1) among all NFL centers.

Trent McDuffie Named Second Team All-Pro

The only Chiefs player named to the Associated Press’s second-team All-Pro roster was cornerback Trent McDuffie. This is the first time in his NFL career that McDuffie has been named second-team All-Pro, and the second year in a row he has been named an All-Pro in some fashion.

Some might find McDuffie’s All-Pro nomination as warranted when considering that he didn’t make the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. Others think that McDuffie should have made the first-team All-Pro squad for a second straight season.

“Trent McDuffie locked down a 1st team All-Pro receiver (Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase) but they don’t give him 1st team All-Pro honors? Ok… the disrespect is real…” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter

“It has to be the lack of interceptions with Trent McDuffie,” another person wrote. “I don’t think that’s a good reason for someone to not be an all pro at corner but I can imagine that swaying voters.”

“trent mcduffie bout to snatch super bowl mvp up since they wanna rob him of all pro first team and the pro bowl,” another person wrote.

“Trent Mcduffie not being named an all pro this year is legit mind boggling,” another person wrote. “Hope that disrespect just fuels him further! We got bigger goals and aspirations to achieve! 3 peat loading.”

X Users React to Chiefs’ All-Pro Nominations

Other users on X reacted to Kansas City’s All-Pro nominations for the 2024 season.

“In 3 years in the league, Trent McDuffie has been named a 1st Team All-Pro as a slot CB and a 2nd Team All-Pro as an outside CB… best DB in the league!” one person wrote.

“Congrats to Chris Jones, Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey on getting First All-Pro. Deserved,” another person wrote. “But, uh, why isn’t Trent McDuffie first team? Yeah he’s second team, but Marlon Humphrey and Derek Stingley over him?! The disrespect for Trent McDuffie is unreal.”