Chiefs Bubble Candidate Has ‘Best Day at Camp’ With 6 Catches, 2 TDs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Irv Smith Jr. was an interesting addition this spring, but he’s been thoroughly overshadowed by drafted rookie Jared Wiley — an unexpected TE standout during OTAs and minicamp.

Ahead of training camp, one beat writer even suggested that Smith could eventually be cut, setting the stage for an intense roster battle at the position. On July 27, however, the veteran signing showed flashes of what he could bring to this Chiefs offense if he were to stick around.

“With the second team, Carson Wentz found TE Irv Smith Jr. for two scores, including one on a play-action look,” Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney relayed from training camp.

“I’d call Sunday Smith’s best day at camp thus far,” the media member went on. “I had him down for six catches total during team scrimmage periods.”

Only one of Smith’s targets came courtesy of Patrick Mahomes on the day, per Sweeney, as the tight end continues to try and work his way up the depth chart this summer.

Can the Chiefs Afford to Keep 4 Tight Ends in 2024?

The tight end competition is two-fold. First, you have players like Smith, Wiley and Noah Gray duking it out for reps and opportunities.

As a draft pick that has impressed, Wiley is the only guarantee to make the roster out of the three.

At least one other TE will join Travis Kelce and the rookie, but then the question becomes — should KC keep a fourth tight end? If that answer is yes, it’s an easy decision with Gray and Smith both making the roster.

If that answer is no, Gray and Smith must also prove their case against a deep wide receiver corps, as well as an intriguing running back room and an offensive line filled with draft picks new and recent.

With Wiley and Smith making headlines, Gray has had a quieter camp. Would the former fifth rounder out of Duke profile as a trade candidate prior to Week 1?

Entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, the Chiefs could save over $3.11 million in cap space by trading or cutting Gray according to Over the Cap.

Chiefs’ Skyy Moore Headlines WR Camp Notes From July 27

Smith wasn’t the only Chiefs pass-catcher that had a nice session on Saturday, July 27.

“I thought this was WR Skyy Moore’s best look,” Sweeney noted after practice. “Much more comfortable.”

The 2022 second rounder has slipped down the depth chart this offseason to the point where he is now being thought of as a cut candidate. Inside a crowded WR room, Moore will need to build off days like these if he’s going to stick around.

The veteran reporter also highlighted WR Montrell Washington for the catch of practice — a diving grab deep down the middle of the field — as well as several standouts from one-on-ones versus cornerbacks.

“Wide receivers went up against defensive backs in one-on-ones,” he said via X. “[Phillip] Brooks, [Nikko] Remigio, [Rashee] Rice, [Justyn] Ross and [Kadarius] Toney stood out on offense.”

On the negative side, Cornell Powell allowed his attempt to get intercepted by rookie CB Kamal Hadden.

Rookie first rounder Xavier Worthy, Toney, Mecole Hardman, Hollywood Brown and Remigio were all singled out as serious contenders for the returner roles. Needless to say, this should all factor in when determining the final roster spots on the 53 — and the tight end and wide receiver positions will likely be joined at the hip when it comes to figuring out those last couple of spots on offense.