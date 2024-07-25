Chiefs Try Position Change for Cut Candidate in Potential ‘Last-Ditch Effort’

After being selected in round three of the 2020 NFL draft, offensive tackle Lucas Niang’s career with the Kansas City Chiefs has not gone as planned.

Niang opted out of his rookie season due to the pandemic and then suffered a torn patellar tendon at the tail end of 2021 campaign. Since then, he’s never quite been the same and quickly lost the right tackle job to Andrew Wylie (2022) and Jawaan Taylor (2023).

Now there’s an ongoing left tackle competition at 2024 training camp and Niang is hardly involved — as draft picks Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have received the majority of the reps. Instead, the disappointing prospect has typically slotted into a backup tackle role until an unexpected development provided Niang with a new opportunity.

“Here’s the first bit of depth chart news of today’s Chiefs practice,” The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported on July 23. “Lucas Niang is with the projected starters at left guard next to Wanya Morris.”

Others confirmed this guard experiment — which occurred with Joe Thuney sidelined — including A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman during an article on July 24.

“A major development this offseason is that Niang isn’t just playing offensive tackle… He shifted inside to play on the interior offensive line as a starter at left guard on Tuesday — and he looked like a natural doing it,” Goldman wrote. “Could Niang be the one to slot in for Thuney as he recovers from injury while also playing a backup tackle role?”

Arrowhead Pride beat writer Pete Sweeney was less convinced, predicting Niang would be cut during a 53-man projection on July 25.

“Niang’s recent work at guard has led me to think that the Chiefs are making a last-ditch effort to find some upside as they face a tough decision,” Sweeney explained.

Lucas Niang Is Competing With New Chiefs Draft Picks in 2024

Needless to say, versatility can only help — or perhaps save — Niang’s chances of making the roster during the final year of his rookie contract.

The Chiefs can shed approximately $1.11 million by releasing Niang in 2024 according to Over the Cap, and don’t forget that they just added three new offensive linemen in the draft. Those prospects being Suamataia, Hunter Nourzad and C.J. Hanson.

Nourzad got his shot with the starters at left guard on July 24, per Goldman.

“The rookie had previously taken some second-team repetitions at both guard spots, but on Wednesday, he got his chance to fill in for Joe Thuney at left guard alongside Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith on the inside,” the A-to-Z Sports reporter relayed.

Although Nourzad was a center at Penn State in 2023, he’s known for his versatility. Which is a trait the Chiefs love for all of their offensive linemen.

Niang is hoping to tap into that as he competes with Nourzad, Hanson, 2022 UDFA Mike Caliendo, former international prospect Chu’ Godrick and 2024 UDFA Ethan Driskell — among others — at training camp.

Chiefs Predicted to Keep 9 Offensive Linemen on 53-Man Roster in 2024

Circling back to Sweeney’s 53-man projection, the long-time Chiefs beat reporter has KC keeping nine offensive linemen during his initial prediction.

They were: Humphrey, Taylor, Thuney, Smith, Morris, Suamataia, Caliendo, Nourzad and Godrick. Leaving Hanson and Niang on the outside looking in.

“Mike Caliendo — who dressed for eight games last season — filled in for Thuney at left guard during the first few days of training camp. I see him as a potential candidate to take over Nick Allegretti’s swing-interior role,” Sweeney reasoned.

Continuing: “The Chiefs drafted Nourzad in the fifth round as a developmental interior lineman, and ‘Chu’ Godrick’s recent reps with the first team in camp have made me believe that offensive line coach Andy Heck may deem him ready for the big show.”

This battle should be considered ongoing as training camp pushes on.