Giants Pegged as ‘Best Fit’ for Cowboys Free Agent Ahead of Minicamp

The New York Giants could still add one or two more veteran pieces ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp in June.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested a viable option on June 1, labeling former Dallas Cowboys safety and team leader Jayron Kearse a strong fit for New York.

“The Giants are in the process of replacing Xavier McKinney at safety,” Knox noted. Arguing: “New York did use a second-round pick on Tyler Nubin, but Kearse would provide a tremendous bit of veteran insurance to the secondary.”

The NFL analyst also described Kearse as “instinctual, versatile [defender] with terrific length (6’4″, 215 lbs).” Adding that the eight-year professional “should interest several teams that need help on the back end.”

Jayron Kearse Is Coming Off Down Year in 2023

Kearse just turned 30 in February, and there’s a reason he’s still available.

Despite having a quality career, the Cowboys starter is coming off a down season in 2023. That, plus his age and the safety market as a whole have all likely contributed to a longer free agent process this spring.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kearse’s coverage numbers took a bit of a dive last year.

Over the course of his career, the safety’s coverage grade has generally ranged somewhere from 60 to 76, with an outlier mark of 85.1 in 2019 (with Minnesota Vikings). In 2023, it dropped to 40.9, including a passer rating against that rose over 100.0 (102.3) for the first time in his career.

He was also flagged for eight penalties last season, allowing a reception percentage of 82.9%.

Among other negatives, Kearse’s missed tackle rate ballooned up to 11.6%. And he had a worse run defense score (55.0) than usual.

Now, all of this could work in the Giants favor if they were to sign Kearse on the cheap. After all, a bounce back campaign is not out of the question and Kearse could certainly mentor some of the younger DBs in the NYG secondary.

They could also choose to pass, opting to roll with their rising prospects at the position.

Jayron Kearse Could Help Bridge Gap for Tyler Nubin With Giants — If Needed

As mentioned above, the Giants have a lot of youth at safety as the franchise makes their way through Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Nubin, Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton and Gervarrius Owens are all under the age of 25.

Although the team has brought in experienced and versatile veterans like Jalen Mills (defensive back) and Isaiah Simmons (linebacker/safety hybrid) over the past calendar year.

In theory, one more capable starter like Kearse could help bridge the gap to Nubin in 2024, so long as it’s a one-year pact. A move of that nature would likely mean that Big Blue isn’t confident in a potential Week 1 safety pairing of Pinnock and Belton if the rookie isn’t ready, however.

And recent reports have spoken highly of the performance of Belton, Nubin and the NYG safety room at OTAs. “The defensive backfield had a strong day in practice,” Giants.com team reporter John Schmeelk recapped on May 30.

“Dane Belton began the first part of team work by breaking on a short pass to [wide receiver] Wan’Dale Robinson and nearly coming up with an interception,” he stated, highlighting several of the cornerbacks as well.

The following afternoon on May 31, Schmeelk relayed that “the defensive backfield made it very difficult for the offense to complete any passes during the early portion of team work.” Calling it a “strong start” for the defensive side.

Later, he credited Mills with a pass breakup, Pinnock with a pair of forced incompletions and Nubin for his early development — focusing on safeties specifically.

“[Dru Phillips] was not the only rookie inserting himself into pass plays, with Tyler Nubin breaking up passes,” Schmeelk detailed. “Nubin has a nose for the ball and the anticipation we saw on his college tape has shown up in spring practice.”

The Giants inked another safety candidate in Elijah Riley on May 30, so they haven’t closed the door on adding at the position. The question is whether or not Kearse is the right fit in the eyes of head coach Brian Daboll and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.