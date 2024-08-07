Eagles Claim Rival TE, Ex-College Wildcat QB Off Waivers: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of depth at tight end. But they added a very intriguing option in third-year NFL player Armani Rogers on August 7.
The Eagles announced they claimed Rogers off waivers from the Washington Commanders. In a corresponding move, the team also waived wide receiver Shaq Davis.
Rogers began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Commanders in 2022. He missed all of last season because of a torn Achilles tendon.
In college, Rogers played quarterback at UNLV and Ohio, running a wildcat offense for both schools. He amassed more than 2,217 yards from scrimmage and 2,863 passing yards in five college seasons.
