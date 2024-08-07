Eagles Claim Rival TE, Ex-College Wildcat QB Off Waivers: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of depth at tight end. But they added a very intriguing option in third-year NFL player Armani Rogers on August 7.

The Eagles announced they claimed Rogers off waivers from the Washington Commanders. In a corresponding move, the team also waived wide receiver Shaq Davis.

We've waived WR Shaq Davis and have claimed TE Armani Rogers. pic.twitter.com/sxAmH25UCu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 7, 2024

Rogers began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Commanders in 2022. He missed all of last season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

In college, Rogers played quarterback at UNLV and Ohio, running a wildcat offense for both schools. He amassed more than 2,217 yards from scrimmage and 2,863 passing yards in five college seasons.