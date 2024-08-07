Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Claim Rival TE, Ex-College Wildcat QB Off Waivers: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Armani Rogers

Getty The Philadelphia Eagles claimed former college wildcat quarterback and tight end Armani Rogers off waivers on August 7.

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of depth at tight end. But they added a very intriguing option in third-year NFL player Armani Rogers on August 7.

The Eagles announced they claimed Rogers off waivers from the Washington Commanders. In a corresponding move, the team also waived wide receiver Shaq Davis.

Rogers began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Commanders in 2022. He missed all of last season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

In college, Rogers played quarterback at UNLV and Ohio, running a wildcat offense for both schools. He amassed more than 2,217 yards from scrimmage and 2,863 passing yards in five college seasons.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Comments

Eagles Claim Rival TE, Ex-College Wildcat QB Off Waivers: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x