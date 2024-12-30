Eagles Edge Rusher’s $51 Million Contract Called Out as ‘Regrettable Mistake’

The Philadelphia Eagles took a big swing when they lured edge rusher Bryce Huff away from the New York Jets with a 3-year, $51.1 million free agent contract in March 2024 despite Huff only playing in half of the Jets’ snaps in 2023 and putting up big numbers.
It’s a massive deal that pays Huff approximately $17 million per season and landed on the list of Bleacher Report’s “Most Regrettable Mistakes” made by NFL teams in 2024 after Huff has struggled with production and injuries.
While Huff is back in the lineup for the final stretch of the regular season and, presumably, the playoffs, the return on investment is nowhere close to what the Eagles were looking for.
Consider that 2 other free agents signed by the Eagles for less money combined than Huff will almost certainly earn NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors — running back Saquon Barkley (3 years, $37.75 million) and inside linebacker Zack Baun (1 year, $1.6 million).
Barkley became the ninth player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season in his first year with the Eagles. Baun has 93 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 11 TFL.
“The Philadelphia Eagles may have buyer’s remorse regarding their three-year, $51.1 million pact with Bryce Huff,” Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote on December 30. “Last year, the defensive end recorded career highs in sacks (10.5) and pressures (33) with the New York Jets. He earned a massive pay raise but hasn’t elevated or even maintained his level of performance in Philadelphia. Huff opened the season as a starter in Vic Fangio’s defense, but he’s played in a limited role.”
Huff Back From Wrist Surgery in Week 17
Huff missed 5 games after undergoing wrist surgery in November and returned for a Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys that clinched the NFC East Division title and secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Huff didn’t register any tackles against the Cowboys — he has 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the season.
“The Eagles also announced they have activated defensive end Bryce Huff from injured reserve to the active roster,” Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams wrote on December 28. “Huff returned to practice Dec. 18 after spending four weeks on injured reserve following a wrist procedure. In 10 games, he has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Huff returns to a rotation that features Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and rookie Jalyx Hunt.”
Huff isn’t the only edge rusher for the Eagles who has gone down with an injury this season — 15-year veteran Brandon Graham was ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his triceps in a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Eagles Already Have Depth at Edge Rusher
Huff’s return will be welcome but it’s not necessarily going to change their approach on defense. Sweat leads the team with 8.0 sacks and Smith is second with 6.5 sacks.
That means if Huff wants to be on the field in critical situations he’ll have to show he can make an impact getting to the quarterback — Hunt only has 1.5 sacks this season.
