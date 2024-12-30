Eagles Edge Rusher’s $51 Million Contract Called Out as ‘Regrettable Mistake’

The Philadelphia Eagles took a big swing when they lured edge rusher Bryce Huff away from the New York Jets with a 3-year, $51.1 million free agent contract in March 2024 despite Huff only playing in half of the Jets’ snaps in 2023 and putting up big numbers.

It’s a massive deal that pays Huff approximately $17 million per season and landed on the list of Bleacher Report’s “Most Regrettable Mistakes” made by NFL teams in 2024 after Huff has struggled with production and injuries.

While Huff is back in the lineup for the final stretch of the regular season and, presumably, the playoffs, the return on investment is nowhere close to what the Eagles were looking for.

Consider that 2 other free agents signed by the Eagles for less money combined than Huff will almost certainly earn NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors — running back Saquon Barkley (3 years, $37.75 million) and inside linebacker Zack Baun (1 year, $1.6 million).

Barkley became the ninth player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season in his first year with the Eagles. Baun has 93 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 11 TFL.