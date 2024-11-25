Eagles Get Devastating Injury News on NFL All-Pro Edge Rusher

Few defensive players in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles have been as beloved as former NFL All-Pro defensive end Brandon Graham, who has played his entire 15-year career for Philly.

That’s why it probably felt a little more emotional for the Eagles and their fans after Graham announced he was out for the rest of the season after tearing his triceps in a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham will miss the remainder of the season, he told reporters Sunday night, after tearing his triceps during Philadelphia’s 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on November 24. “Graham, a longtime team captain, has played his entire 15-year NFL career in Philadelphia.”

Graham, 36 years old, is playing on a 1-year, $4 million contract he signed in March 2024.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashley Sullivan reported Graham was emotional in the locker room following the win.

“If I had to go out like this, I gave it everything I got,” Graham told Sullivan.

Graham Had Sack in Week 12 Win Over Rams

Graham has 3.5 sacks on the season, including a sack of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the Week 12 win, which was the seventh consecutive victory for the Eagles and improved their record to 9-2.

That’s fitting for the player responsible for the most famous sack in franchise history — it was Graham’s strip sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with 2:21 remaining in Super Bowl LII that gave the ball back to Philadelphia and helped seal the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Graham was the 2009 Big Ten Most Valuable Player and selected by the Eagles in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2010 NFL draft out of Michigan. He earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Graham has $97.7 million in career earnings through the 2024 season.

Graham’s Injury Opens Door for Rookie

Graham’s injury seemingly opens the door for rookie linebacker Jalyx Hunt to step into a starting role and the second serious injury news about an Eagles edge rusher in the last week after the team announced Bryce Huff was going on injured reserve following a wrist procedure, and will miss at least 4 weeks.

Huff signed a 3-year, $51 million free agent contract before the 2024 season.

“The hope is (Huff) can return before the end of the season, but Huff will miss multiple weeks,” Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams wrote on November 22. “… He has started five of the team’s 10 games and has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.”

Hunt was already trending ahead of Huff in terms of snap counts following a Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Hunt, 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, was an FCS All-American and the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Houston Christian in 2023 before the eagles selected him in the second round (No. 94 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

“Hunt’s 25 snaps against the Cowboys were the most the rookie edge has played all season,” wrote Heavy.com’s Beth Mishler-Elmore on November 11. “Huff has played 18 snaps over his last two games combined. Considering the money Philadelphia spent on Huff, that’s a concerning number.”