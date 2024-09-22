Bills Named Top Trade Partner for Eagles’ All-Pro Defender

Devin White inked a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

It appeared White would be the team’s starting middle (MIKE) linebacker, but when Nakobe Dean passed him on the depth chart, White’s role became that of a backup. So far through two games, he has been used sparingly.

With White seemingly getting relegated to a reserve role, Dan Graziano of ESPN believes the Eagles linebacker is one of the league’s top trade candidates. Graziano named the Buffalo Bills as a likely trade partner, also suggesting two other AFC squads as possibilities.

“He sat out the first game of the season because of an ankle injury but was a healthy inactive for the Week 2 Monday night game against the Falcons,” Graziano wrote about White, adding:

“Of the $4 million the Eagles gave him, more than half was in the form of a signing bonus, so he’d be an extremely cheap veteran option for a team in need.”

More on Eagles LB Devin White Getting Named Trade Candidate for Buffalo Bills

White, 26, has started 75 games over the previous five seasons, all of which were spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 14 games (13 starts) with Tampa Bay last season, he amassed 83 total tackles (5 for loss), 9 quarterback hits, 6 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

White won a Super Bowl with the Bucs after the 2020 season and was a valuable contributor and starter at LB in each of the last five years. He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

If the Eagles wanted to trade him, they could have some potential suitors. Due to recent injuries at the LB position, Graziano listed the Bills as the most likely trade option for White.

“They lost Matt Milano to a torn biceps in the preseason and Terrel Bernard to a pectoral strain in Week 2 against Miami,” Graziano noted. “Buffalo could use more veteran support on the second and third levels of the defense. The Raiders and Patriots also make sense.”

Would the Eagles be part with White? Considering he was just a healthy scratch Week 2, it’s a definite possibility. Another free agent addition for the Eagles this offseason, LB Zack Baun signed a one-year deal worth $1.6 million and has played well to start the year.

In addition to Baun and Dean, the Eagles also have fifth-round rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr., veteran Oren Burks and Ben VanSumeren as depth behind them. It’s not unreasonable to think Philly may move on if an interested team called.

Emergence of LB Nakobe Dean Encouraging Sign for Eagles

A third-round pick out of Georgia for the Eagles in 2022, Dean appeared in all 17 games as a rookie in 2022, but he played just 34 snaps on defense. His sophomore campaign saw him limited by foot and back injuries. He played in just five games.

Now healthy, the third-year LB says he’s feeling better than ever.

“Every bit of it, I’m better. I feel like I’ve been better than in my first two years,” Dean said in August, via the team’s official website.

“I’m older and I’m maturing and a lot of the little things that I’ve got to do post-practice, pre-practice to get my body ready to endure a 17-game, 20-game, 21-game season, I’m doing. It has pushed me and I’m clawing my way back.”

He has started both games for the Eagles so far this season, netting 11 tackles (2 for loss) and a pass defensed. It’s early, but if he can stay healthy, he’ll finally be able to make his mark on the defense.