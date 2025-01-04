Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Trolls Giants Owner in Viral Video

If the history of NFL superstars has taught us anything, it’s that they love a camera and a fat paycheck schlepping ads for companies far and wide — and when the opportunity to make money pops up, anything is fair game.

Think New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath selling pantyhose in 1974.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Mean Joe Greene selling Coca Cola in 1979.

Oakland Raiders running back/Kansas City Royals outfielder Bo Jackson selling Nikes by the truckload in his “Bo Knows” ads in 1989.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley stepped into that legacy with his own tongue-in-cheek ad for over the counter sleep aid Omison released on January 1, and in the process took a sly shot at his former team, the New York Giants.

In the ad, released just days ahead of the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants in Week 18, Barkley is wearing green pajamas and sitting in bed, with a Unisom eye mask resting on his forehead.

“I’m Saquon Barkley,” the smiling NFL All-Pro says into the camera. “I’ve heard you guys have had some trouble sleeping lately. We got a big game coming up. You should rest up.”

Barkley spent the first 6 seasons of his career with the Giants.

Team owner John Mara famously said “I’d have a tough time sleeping if Saquon (Barkley) goes to Philadelphia,” in an offseason version of the HBO documentary series “Hard Knocks” before Barkley signed a 3-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles in March 2024.

Barkley Responds With Season for the Ages

In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley has reeled off one of the greatest seasons for a running back in NFL history — not to mention his team is 13-3 and has already clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Barkley, who will sit out the meaningless regular season finale against the Giants to avoid injury, became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. Through 16 games, he has 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and finishes the season just 101 yards short of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record set in 1984.

The Giants are 3-13 headed into Week 18 and still have a shot at winding up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Former Giants Teammates Praise Barkley

In the first meeting between the 2 teams on October 20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Barkley shredded his old teammates for 176 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries in a 28-3 win.

Several Giants — some on the record and some off — opened up to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan about the all-encompassing positive impacts Barkley had on their team over his first 6 seasons in the NFL and ahead of facing the Eagles in the Week 18 regular season finale.

Barkley was selected by the Giants with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a 2-time Pro Bowler during his time in New York.

“For me the biggest part of losing Saquon was the locker room aspect,” Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger told Raanan. “Just having him as a leader and a guy that when there were times like, what do we do, he would be like ‘Go play!’ He brought an energy that sometimes we needed out there.”