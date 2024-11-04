Steelers Urged to Reunite QB Russell Wilson With $61 Million WR

Quarterback Russell Wilson has grabbed the starting job behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers the past two games. With Wilson, the team posted two of its best offensive days of the season in Weeks 7 and 8.

But the Steelers offense could still use an additional pass catcher to take the unit to another level.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department argued the team should consider adding a target Wilson is familiar with — Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

“If the Steelers are going to make a serious run in the playoffs, they are going to need a better No. 2 option. Russell Wilson is playing well and George Pickens continues to impress, but the talent at the top of the AFC requires at least some firepower to keep up,” wrote the Bleacher Report NFL staff.

“Calvin Austin III is emerging as a decent deep threat, and Van Jefferson is a reliable veteran. However, adding someone like Courtland Sutton would allow everyone to play a more natural role, take some of the pressure off Pickens and give Wilson more weapons to attack defenses. The Broncos have acknowledged receiving offers for Sutton this season but haven’t made it clear if they’re willing to deal him at the right price.” Wilson and Sutton were teammates with the Broncos from 2022-23. Playing 29 games together, the two connected for 12 touchdown passes. This season for Denver, Sutton has 36 receptions for 499 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. The Broncos signed the 29-year-old to a 4-year, $60.8 million contract extension during the 2021 season. Sutton agreed to restructure the deal this past offseason. How Courtland Sutton Could Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers entered the 2024 season with one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the league. They attempted to trade for San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk before the regular season began, but FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the deal fell apart at the last moment.

Pittsburgh’s receivers didn’t have much production in the first six games with Justin Fields behind center. But it’s improved the last two games with the veteran quarterback taking over the starting role.

Calvin Austin III caught a 29-yard touchdown in Week 8 and is averaging 18.4 yards per reception this season. Van Jefferson hauled in a score during Week 7.

George Pickens leads the Steelers with 35 catches and 548 receiving yards during 2024.

If the Steelers add Sutton to their roster, they could start him opposite Pickens on the outside. That will allow Austin and Jefferson to concentrate their snaps in the slot, where they probably fit best.

Sutton has posted at least 700 receiving yards in all six of his previous NFL seasons but one. In the one campaign where he didn’t, Sutton only played one game.

Sutton registered career highs of 72 catches and 1,112 receiving yards while making the Pro Bowl in 2019. He had a career-best 10 touchdowns in 2023, which was Wilson’s second season with the Broncos.

Will Sutton Be Available at the NFL Trade Deadline?

Pundits have mentioned the Steelers as a landing spot for several different wideouts ahead of the NFL trade deadline. It’s not clear if Pittsburgh is interested in any of them or which ones will be available on the market.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported on October 29 that “there’s a 50/50 chance” the Broncos move Sutton.

What’s interesting is the Broncos are a surprise AFC contender with a 5-4 start this season. Sutton leads the team in receiving yards.

It would be odd to see the Broncos trade their top receiver, especially since the development of quarterback Bo Nix should be the organization’s top priority. But if Sutton is available, the Steelers are an obvious fit because of their need at receiver and his previous connection with Wilson.

The NFL trade deadline is November 5 at 4 pm ET.