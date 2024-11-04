Steelers Re-Sign Surprise Cut Just 4 Days After Release

Former undrafted free agent offensive tackle Dylan Cook is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced on November 4 that they signed Cook to their practice squad. The Steelers brought him back on the practice squad just four days after releasing him.

Cook began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He signed with the Steelers in May 2023.

Although on the active roster for the entire 2023 season, Cook didn’t appear in a regular season game.

He began this season on injured reserve. But Cook returned to practice on October 17 and appeared set to provide depth for the Steelers offensive line beginning in Week 10 prior to his release.

Steelers fans and media were surprised over Cook’s release. The offensive lineman, though, will now be able to provide Pittsburgh offensive line depth from the team’s practice squad.

Steelers Sign Tackle Dylan Cook to Practice Squad

Cook took a long journey to become an NFL offensive lineman. He entered his college career at Montana State as a quarterback despite being 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds.

But after transferring to Montana, Cook transitioned to right tackle. He showed off his athleticism with a 5.09 40-yard dash and 31-inch vertical jump at his Pro Day workout. Yet, Cook still needed to earn a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

He spent most of his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. He then signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers in January 2023 but after the team released him in May, he quickly joined the Steelers.

After he made Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster in 2023, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora referred to Cook as the team’s “hidden gem who made the roster.”

Fans and analysts were very surprised the Steelers released Cook on October 31. Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi called the move “a head scratcher.”

It was risky, as another team could have claimed Cook off waivers. But it worked out, as the Steelers were able to bring back the offensive tackle on their practice squad.

Steelers Have Needed Offensive Line Depth in 2024

Cook’s October 31 release was surprising in part because the Steelers have needed their offensive line depth this season.

In Week 8, the Steelers started backups at center, right guard and right tackle. After releasing Cook, the team only had Spencer Anderson and Calvin Anderson left to play tackle.

But the Steelers released Cook as part of their roster shuffling during their bye week. And bringing back Cook means the team can maintain its depth at tackle with him on the practice squad.

It’s possible Cook could be a practice squad elevation as early as Week 10 when the Steelers visit the Washington Commanders.