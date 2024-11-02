Steelers’ Top Remaining WR Trade Targets Include 2-Time Pro Bowler, 2 Others

The Pittsburgh Steelers “are still looking for a receiver” according to NFL insider Dianna Russini (The Athletic) on November 2. Although Russini failed to elaborate on specific names this time around, several candidates have emerged around the NFL in recent days and weeks.

Russini’s colleague — The Athletic’s Steelers correspondent Mike DeFabo — actually detailed a few of the top WR trade options on October 31.

One newer big-name trade target that DeFabo highlighted was Carolina Panthers veteran Adam Thielen.

“At 34 years old with one year remaining on his deal, he’s not considered the deep threat he was earlier in his career,” the reporter said. “But he’s still coming off of a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season and could provide a veteran voice to a young and inexperienced Steelers room.”

“[New York] Jets receiver Mike Williams would be [another] possibly,” DeFabo continued. “At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, he’d bring a different body type to a receiver room full of undersized players [and] he’d give [Russell] Wilson another contested catch threat for his moonball.”

“Williams’ role with the Jets has diminished since [Davante] Adams was acquired and he’s on a one-year contract, which makes him a possible trade chip,” the beat reporter explained. Having said that, the Jets’ Thursday Night Football victory over the Houston Texans and the Allen Lazard injury clouds whether or not Williams is still available.

Finally, DeFabo discussed a different New York wideout — Giants receiver Darius Slayton.

After noting that Slayton “is coming off a 108-yard outburst against the Steelers and is in the final year of his deal,” he also added that the veteran has “racked up more than 700 receiving yards four times in his first five seasons with Daniel Jones throwing the football” — hinting Slayton’s ceiling could be higher working with a better quarterback.

Contract Situations of Potential Steelers Trade Targets Adam Thielen, Darius Slayton & Mike Williams

Williams and Slayton have been discussed as Steelers trade targets in the past.

The Jets have mostly deferred Williams’ guaranteed money into future void years, so the Steelers would have to work out how much of his salary they’d be paying after 2024, if any. Over the Cap estimates four void years of $1.469 million in dead money remaining for the NYJ signing.

Slayton would be a one-year rental as well and carries a $2.5 million base salary and a $750,000 “per game” roster bonus.

Thielen’s contract situation is a little different than the other two. As DeFabo mentioned, he has one year remaining on his deal in 2025, but there’s a post-June 1 “out” that could save $6.75 million of his $8.417 million cap hit if the veteran is cut or traded after that date.

Thielen’s 2024 base salary is $5.5 million with a “per game” roster bonus of $500,000.

With approximately $9.92 million in available cap space as of November 2, the Steelers could likely afford any of these three wide receiver trades — especially if the seller takes on a portion of said player’s salary.

Alternative WR Trades That Could Make Sense for Steelers

On October 25, Russini provided several names that the Steelers could pursue on her podcast, “Scoop City,” with co-host and ex-NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.

“I think the Steelers are trying to do something,” she told Daniel. “Why don’t I rip through some of the receivers that the Steelers could possibly look at — let’s just say they have a board. I don’t think they have a board, but let’s say they have a board.”

Russini went on to list the aforementioned Slayton, Christian Kirk — who has since hit the injured reserve with a season-ending injury — DeMarcus Robinson, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne.

You may have noticed that three of those wide receivers currently play for the New England Patriots, who could look to sell off a piece or two at 2-6.

Out of the six, Daniel seemed to like Bourne and Slayton the best for Pittsburgh.

“Bourne sort of fits that mold [of what the Steelers need],” Daniel reacted, referring to him as a “quick” and “twitchy” slot receiver. He also called Slayton an “upgrade” on Van Jefferson that could better complement George Pickens.

“I’d rather [trade for] a take the top off [the defense] guy [if I’m the Steelers],” Daniel concluded. Leaning toward Slayton over the other options that Russini suggested.

There have been a couple of other names that have come up in connection with Pittsburgh in recent weeks, like Las Vegas Raiders pass-catcher Jakobi Meyers or Tennessee Titans former first rounder Treylon Burks.