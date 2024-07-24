Buccaneers Linebacker 1 of NFL’s Top Breakout Candidates in 2024

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a star in the linebacking corps that comes of age in 2024, it could be the difference in the team rising back to the top of the mountain in the NFL.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz thinks the Buccaneers might have that type of player in fourth-year linebacker K.J. Britt, who he put at No. 9 in his rankings of the top under-the-radar NFL prospects in 2024.

To qualify for Schatz’s list, players had to be 26 years old or younger as of September 1, drafted in the third round or later or made the team as an undrafted free agent, entered the NFL from 2021 to 2023 and not have signed a contract extension.

Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane was No. 1 on the list.

“It took a while, but Britt finally got his chance when the Buccaneers benched Devin White near the end of last season,” Schatz wrote. “Britt barely played in his rookie year and missed half of his second season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Then he started six of the final eight games in 2023, including both of Tampa Bay’s playoff games. Now he’s set to take over for White — who signed with Philadelphia in the offseason — as the starting inside linebacker next to veteran Lavonte David.”

Britt played 16 games in 2023 and made the first four starts of his career, finishing the season with 29 tackles.

College Injury Damaged K.J. Britt’s Draft Stock

Britt was the No. 14 overall linebacker recruit in the country out of Oxford (Alabama) High in 2017 and stayed in his home state to play for Auburn, where he was an All-SEC pick as a junior in 2019. Britt’s NFL draft stock took a hit as a senior in 2020 after a broken thumb held him to just two games.

Still, Britt showed enough as a junior that the Buccaneers drafted him in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft.

“Ultra-aggressive inside linebacker with densely muscled frame and a throwback demeanor,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation of Britt. “His alpha personality is on display whether on defense or on special teams. He plays a downhill, attacking style that can clog run lanes, but also causes him to lose sight of the ball and get trapped behind blocks, limiting his ability to flow with the runner. He has tight hips and lacks the desired sideline-to-sideline range, but when he hits, opponents definitely feel it.”

Britt Needs to Improve Pass Coverage to Thrive

Britt gets his shot as a full-time starter to begin the season in 2024, when he’ll play alongside veteran Lavonte David. Britt will have to shore up some inefficiencies in his game if he wants to live up to Schatz’s projections.

He’ll also have to shake off quite a bit of rust — he hasn’t started a full season at linebacker since 2019.

“Britt is very aggressive with a downhill, attacking style,” Schatz wrote. “He’s very strong against the run, which was the clear difference between him and White last season. He needs to improve his pass coverage, which is what dropped him in the 2021 draft.”