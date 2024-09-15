Buccaneers’ $60 Million WR Wows Against Super Bowl Contender

After a convincing win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves set up for an opportunity for an early statement game against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Going on the road to play the Super Bowl contenders, the Buccaneers pulled off a 20-16, upset win and no player for Tampa Bay grabbed the spotlight more than veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin, who finished with 7 receptions for 117 receiving yards and 1 touchdown on 8 targets. The Buccaneers improved to 2-0 with the win.

It was Godwin’s second big game to start the season after he had 8 receptions for 83 yards and 1 touchdown against the Commanders. Godwin only had 3 games with 80 receiving yards or more in 2023 and already has 2 to start the 2024 season.

Only Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans had more than 1 reception for the Buccaneers after Godwin, with 3 receptions for 42 yards. Rookies Jalen McMillan and Bucky Irving had 1 reception each. It also came on a day when Tampa Bay struggled to run the ball — Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers with 5 carries for 34 yards and 1 touchdown.

Godwin’s score came on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield with just more than 9 minutes left in the 2nd quarter and put the Buccaneers up 12-6. He had 6 receptions for 107 yards in the first half.

Godwin Subject of Trade Rumors in Offseason

Godwin spent most of the offseason as the subject of trade rumors — no doubt because he’s in the final year of a $3 year, $60 million contract extension he signed in March 2022.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz singled out the Buccaneers securing an extension for Godwin as the most important move the team could have made before training camp — an extension that never materialized and gets spendier for Tampa Bay with every big game for Godwin.

“Godwin’s contract voids after the 2024 season, but let’s not overthink this,” Schatz wrote. “He’s absolutely an above-average NFL starting wide receiver and someone Tampa Bay wants to keep around. An extension might also help spread out the cap hit for Godwin over the three void years where the Bucs would be carrying dead money for him under the current contract.”

Godwin One of NFL’s Most Consistent Receivers

Godwin’s career has been a model of consistency since the Buccaneers drafted him in the third round (No. 84 overall) out of Penn State in 2017.

He only started seven games over his first two seasons but had a breakout season in 2019 with career highs of 1,333 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on 86 receptions in 14 games, earning NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time.

Godwin missed four games due to injuries in 2020 and had 65 receptions for 840 yards and 7 touchdowns in 12 games but returned for the Buccaneers’ run to a Super Bowl title and had 16 receptions for 232 yards and 1 touchdown in four postseason games.

Godwin entered 2024 on a streak of three consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards and had a career-high 104 receptions in 2022.

The Buccaneers put their unbeaten streak on the line when they return home to face the Denver Broncos on Sept. 22 at Raymond James Stadium.