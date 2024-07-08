Buccaneers’ $60 Million Pro Bowler Named ‘Non-QB MVP’

Over the last five seasons, Chris Godwin has been one of the NFL’s most respected wide receivers — a stretch in which he’s won a Super Bowl, been selected to the NFL All-Pro Team and made a Pro Bowl.

That he’s done all of that mostly out of the spotlight has been one of the more remarkable achievements in Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise history.

Godwin has played his whole career in Tampa Bay in the shadow of other stars in the offense — quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston to begin with, then future Hall of Famers in wide receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Even, to some extent, two-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

However, if you know football you know Godwin’s worth. Which is why The Athletic’s Dan Pompei predicts he’ll be the “non-QB MVP” for the Buccaneers in 2024 — the player outside of the quarterback position who will have the biggest impact on the season.

“Mike Evans gets most of the attention, but Godwin remains one of football’s better receivers,” Pompei said. “He had more receptions than Evans in four of the last five seasons, including the last three. The Bucs believe he will have more yards this year because they intend to use him more in the slot and less outside. At 28, Godwin is at the height of his abilities and he should be at the height of his desire — his contract is up after this season.”

Godwin is in the final year of a 3-year, $60 million contract he signed in March 2022.

Godwin Steady But Won’t Fill Up Highlight Reel

Godwin is a steady and reliable option at wide receiver, as exemplified by the four seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards in the last five seasons — the only time he missed the mark was in 2020 with 840 receiving yards while missing four games due to injury.

What Godwin won’t do is continually make the highlight reel. He had his career high of 1,333 receiving yards in 2019 and the high mark of the last three seasons has been 1,103 receiving yards in 2021. In the last two seasons, he’s only had four games over 100 receiving yards.

How Will Godwin Fit in Buccaneers Offense in 2024?

Godwin could thrive back in the slot receiver position, but finds himself in an odd spot on the roster after the Buccaneers added another slot receiver in the 2024 NFL draft with Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan in the third round (No. 92 overall).

In a perfect world, McMillan’s career would emulate Godwin’s in all the best ways possible. Godwin was also a third-round pick out of a Big Ten school, going at No. 84 overall out of Penn State in 2017.

Godwin and McMillan are also almost exactly the same size and speed. Both are 6-foot-1, around 200 pounds and both ran ridiculously fast (and almost identical) 40-yard dash times at the NFL combine. Godwin at 4.42 seconds and McMillan at 4.47 seconds.

On OurLads.com, the Buccaneers three starters at wide receiver are listed as Evans and Trey Palmer on the outside and Godwin in the slot headed into training camp, with McMillan as Godwin’s backup.