Commanders Get Good Injury News Ahead of NFC Divisional Round

The Washington Commanders have a few players who it would be very hard to see them pulling off an upset of the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round if they’re not on the field.

Toward the top of that list is NFL All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who had fans holding their breath after missing practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn finally gave an update on Wagner on Thursday, saying the veteran linebacker would play Saturday against the Lions in Detroit.

“Dan Quinn say ‘no concern’ about Bobby Wagner‘s ankle,” NBC 4 Sports’ JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on January 16. “The vet LB missed 2 practices this week but practiced today.”

Wagner, who is in his 13th season, led the Commanders with 132 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 2024. Wagner is in his first season in Washington after he signed a 1-year, $6.5 million contract in March 2024 and earned All-Pro honors for the 11th consecutive season.

In a 23-20 NFC Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 12, Wagner had 8 tackles and 1 fumble recovery in the fourth quarter with the Commanders trailing that set up the game-winning touchdown. It was Washington’s first playoff win since 2005.

It was also, somehow, Wagner’s first postseason fumble recovery.

From Commanders.com: “Given Wagner’s 17 playoff appearances during his illustrious 13-year career in the NFL, it’s surprising a fumble recovery has eluded him for so long. It happened at the right time, however, as the play was a much-needed shift in the Commanders’ favor.”

Wagner Should Be First Ballot Hall of Famer

It’s hard to see Wagner not getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot whenever his NFL career ends — even though in terms of linebacker’s he’s turning into the NFL’s ageless wonder.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Wagner on his 21st Century NFL All-Star Team — one of two inside linebackers to make the team alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

“It feels odd passing on Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis, but neither had Wagner’s longevity and neither got a ring,” Gagnon wrote. “They peaked a little higher than Wagner, but only for very short spurts.”

Wagner was the only active player on the defense for the 21st Century NFL All-Star Team and one of only three active players selected to the team alongside Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

Wagner, Quinn Won Super Bowl Together in Seattle

The Commanders were a smart fit for Wagner, who reunited with Quinn after the two won a Super Bowl on the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, when Quinn was defensive coordinator and Wagner was in his second NFL season.

Wagner probably doesn’t get enough love in the conversation about the greatest inside linebackers in football history. Dating back 18 seasons to his time at Colony High School in Ontario, California, Wagner has had under 100 tackles in a season just once, when he had 52 tackles as a true freshman at Utah State in 2008.