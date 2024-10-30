Commanders Urged to Replace All-Pro LB With 17-Game Starter From AFC West

The Washington Commanders aren’t recognizable from the team they were in 2023. Not just because they’re now one of the NFL’s best teams but because very few people are still on the team from last season.

Moving forward, the Commanders could undergo even more change in 2025, with several players headed toward free agency. That includes one of the players who has made the biggest impact in his first season with the team in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed a 1-year, $6.5 million contract with the Commanders in March 2024.

Through 8 games, Wagner leads the Commanders with 69 tackles to go with 2.0 sacks, 6 TFL, 1 pass deflection and 1 forced fumble.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Commanders could replace Wagner with Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane in 2025 after Wagner departs in free agency, citing Wagner’s age as one reason Washington might not bring him back.