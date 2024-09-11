Browns Named ‘Suitor’ for Commanders 1st-Round Pick Draft Bust

The Washington Commanders‘ defense continued to struggle in Week 1 after allowing more than 30 points per game last season. Losing 37-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Commanders allowed 392 yards of total offense, including 280 in the air.

Second-year cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. struggled, allowing three catches on three targets.

With a new coaching staff, Forbes seems to be a potential trade candidate. The Commanders have shown they’re willing to move recent first-round draft picks after trading Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of the season. Forbes could be next.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed him as a trade candidate, listing the Cleveland Browns as a “potential suitor.”

“The Commanders made Forbes the 16th overall pick in last year’s draft, but the second-year corner may already need a new home to thrive,” Knox wrote on September 11. “Forbes struggled mightily as a rookie, allowing an opposing passer rating of 103.0 in coverage. This season was supposed to bring the 23-year-old a fresh opportunity, but it doesn’t feel as if Washington’s new regime truly believes in him.

“After being called for two penalties on the same play in Week 1, Forbes was pulled from the lineup. Twice. At this point, it might be best for the Commanders to find another starting corner and see what they can get for Forbes in a trade—although his health could complicate matters.”

Forbes ‘Could Be Benched’

The Washington Commanders’ defense needs to improve overall, and Forbes has to be a big part in that. If not, someone else needs to step up.

In Week 1, he posted a 30.0 coverage grade, according to PFF, which is well below average. That comes after his rookie season when he posted a 57.6 coverage grade.

His struggles have been an issue. If they don’t change, he could see his role diminish. Dean Jones of Riggo’s Rag even believes he could be benched, naming him a Commanders player “who could be benched” after Week 1.

Why the Browns Should Give Forbes a Look

Forbes hasn’t done anything in his NFL career with the Washington Commanders to suggest he’ll improve with the Cleveland Browns, but a new opportunity might be all he needs.

The Browns’ defense is much better than the Commanders, so Forbes could benefit from playing with more talented players.

The 23-year-old impressed during his time with Mississippi State in college just two years ago. He holds the FBS record for most career interceptions returned for a touchdown with six. If Forbes can return to being a ball hawk like he was in college, the Browns would get a very good player.