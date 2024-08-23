Forgotten 31-Year-Old Can Replace Jahan Dotson for Commanders

T

he Washington Commanders took a calculated risk when they traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson to NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, but forgotten 31-year-old pass-catcher Jamison Crowder can replace the former first-round pick.

Crowder has been stuck on the fringes of the roster, but Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus believes the veteran can fill a niche role in coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Specifically, Crowder can man the slot position that looked like being Dotson’s best fit.

Jahnke detailed how “Kingsbury was the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach from 2019-2022. During that time, Cardinals slot receivers combined for 434 caches, the second-most among teams in that time. Most teams in the top five had one clear slot receiver during that time, while the Cardinals had Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore.”

Kingsbury’s committee approach to slot receiver in Arizona is something he could repeat with the Commanders. Especially with journeyman Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Luke McCaffrey joining Crowder in the mix for targets.

Yet, there are reasons to believe Crowder can emerge as the victor from any competition to start on the inside. Notably, Jahnke pointed out “Crowder has the second-most slot snaps in the first half of preseason games this season (19). He’s spent a career in that position but is 31 years old.”

Experience and familiarity with the role should give Crowder the edge.

Jamison Crowder Can Re-Emerge in Key Role

Crowder has become an overlooked figure, despite only signing on for a second tour in Washington last season. He hardly figured in a pass-happy offense, reeling in a mere 16 receptions.

Yet, a new regime fronted by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn still deemed the nine-year pro worth re-signing back in March.

There’s obvious value to having Crowder on the roster because of his chops as a returner. He showcased his enduring quality in football’s third phase with this lengthy punt return against the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Crowder can stay useful on special teams, but his skills as an underneath receiver are brought more into focus after the Dotson deal. Fortunately, Crowder has had a knack for working the slot ever since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick for Washington in the 2015 NFL draft.

The same ability to win inside was obvious during stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. During the 2019, 2020 and ’21 seasons, Crowder tallied “140 slot receptions,” good for the “9th most among all Wide Receivers,” according to PFF BUF Bills.

Crowder still spent most of his time in the slot even during a down year in 2023. He played 108 snaps from the slot, per Player Profiler.

The Commanders continuing to give Crowder slot snaps during exhibition games shows Kingsbury is aware of how best to use the well-travelled wideout’s skill-set. It also shows where Crowder fits in a suspect post-Dotson rotation.

Commanders Facing Questions About Jahan Dotson Trade

Sending Dotson to a division rival for a trio of draft picks left the Commanders open to criticism. Even a member of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs felt compelled to add his voice to the naysayers.

Potentially strengthening a team they face twice a season is an obvious risk for the Commanders, but the bigger gamble is trusting their remaining wide receivers to amply support rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It’s a legitimate concern shared “Sharp Football Analysis” owner Warren Sharp. He doesn’t rate the options behind perennial 1,000-yard receiver Terry McLaurin.

thinking you don't need Dotson is wild…unless you think he's cooked Washington's depth chart at WR behind Terry McLaurin is: Olamide Zaccheaus

Dyami Brown

Luke McCaffrey

Jamison Crowder https://t.co/lNwsuiZ8sE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 22, 2024

The group lacks elite names, but it only takes one player to emerge to change the picture in Washington’s favor. Proven commodity Crowder is the mostly likely, but there’s plenty of intriguing potential around him.

For instance, Dyami Brown is raw but possesses the straight-line speed of a true vertical threat. Then there’s McCaffrey, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound target with the physical dimensions to get open over the middle.

McCaffrey got 15 snaps in the slot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the preseason, per Mason Kinnahan of Keeping Up With The Commanders.

Kinnahan predicts a battle between McCaffrey and Zaccheaus for slot work, but Crowder’s presence can’t be ignored.