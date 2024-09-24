49ers All-Pro Viewed as Future Benjamin St-Juste Replacement for Commanders

The Washington Commanders had their most impressive win in recent memory on September 23, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday Night Football. Now 2-1 on the season, the Commanders have already won half the games they won last year.

New head coach Dan Quinn is still seeking ways to improve this defense. The Commanders allowed over 30 points per game in 2023 and have allowed 33-plus in two of the first three games they’ve played.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department suggested them to add a player in free agency next year who could help them in that area. BR named cornerback Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers as that guy, adding that he could replace Benjamin St-Juste and others who will hit free agency next offseason.

“While the Commanders have some young talent at cornerback, the position group is a weakness because it lacks experience. That’s only going to get worse when Benjamin St-Juste, Michael Davis and Noah Igbinoghene hit free agency this offseason, so the front office should explore its options on the open market,” BR wrote on September 23. “The seven-year pro could step in and be a mentor within the position group. Plus, he’s coming off a campaign in which he posted career highs in interceptions (five) and passes defended (23), with the latter figure leading the league last year.

“Ward will be an expensive acquisition, but Adam Peters—who was the 49ers’ assistant general manager when the club signed the cornerback in 2022—is projected to have over $120 million of cap space to work with, per Over The Cap.”

Ward Might Be Too Expensive for 49ers to Re-Sign

The San Francisco 49ers have had an expensive past few offseasons, signing some players to long-term extensions.

With Brock Purdy entering the final year of his rookie contract, the 49ers will have to make another big financial commitment.

Ward could be the odd man out, which would help the Washington Commanders if they want to sign him.

Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated believes Ward could “play himself” out of San Francisco, adding that it’s “risky” to give an aging cornerback a lot of money.

“As good as Ward is, he’s 28 and he’s coming off core muscle surgery, which means his body began to break down last season. Of course, he played through the injuries, but eventually he won’t be able to do that,” Cohn wrote in July.

“It’s risky to invest big money in a cornerback who’s almost 30. That’s why I think the 49ers might choose to extend cornerback Deommodore Lenoir’s contract instead… It’s entirely possible Ward will play himself out of town this season.”

How Ward Would Improve the Commanders’ Defense

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Commanders gave up 324 yards and three touchdowns in the air. In their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

While their below-average secondary is a big part of that, the Commanders’ defense as a whole needs to improve.

Once the entire unit is in sync, the Commanders should improve. However, that could require them to find better linebackers, pass rushers, and more.

Nonetheless, Ward, an All-Pro in 2023-24, would be an excellent step in the right direction in improving the unit.