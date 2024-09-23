Trade Proposal Sends Commanders’ First-Round Pick to AFC South

It’s almost certain the Washington Commanders will never be made whole when it comes to cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

They could, however, come close enough that Forbes might not be a total sunk cost.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder proposed that the Indianapolis Colts should make a move to obtain the embattled (and now injured) Forbes via trade and give the 2023 1st round pick (No. 16 overall) a fresh start to his career.

“The Colts are clearly still searching for answers in the secondary,” Holder wrote. “They have a group of intriguing young defenders, and one of the goals for this season should be to identify who is worth counting on in 2024.

“Emmanuel Forbes has had a hard time adjusting to the NFL since getting drafted in the first round by the Commanders. However, it might be time for a fresh start. He wasn’t drafted by the Commanders’ current regime and he’s been out of the lineup with a thumb injury. For the Colts, this would be a low-cost dart throw on a potential solution at a position of need.”

Forbes underwent thumb surgery on Sept. 13 to repair a torn UCL suffered in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has missed the last 2 games.

If the Commanders could get anything from a 3rd round pick to a 5th round pick back in return for Forbes, it would have to be considered a win at this point.

Forbes Likely Playing for NFL Future in 2024

While Forbes might not stick around with the Commanders past this season, he still has the opportunity to show he’s at least a reliable backup or still has potential as a starter.

Forbes started the season as a backup to Benjamin St. Juste, who started all 16 games for the Commanders in 2023. Free-agent signee Michael Davis is the other starting cornerback and started 74 games for the Los Angeles Chargers over the last 5 seasons.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine had Forbes listed among his disappointing NFL players with something to prove before the start of training camp.

“Most first-round picks enjoy a certain margin for error in their first few years, but that dynamic changes with the arrival of a new front office that didn’t make you a first-round pick,” Ballentine wrote. “With Dan Quinn taking over as head coach and Adam Peters as general manager, the 23-year-old has to prove himself to a new regime.”

Peters actually offered some praise for Forbes before the start of the regular season.

“Internally, we feel better than externally (about cornerback),” Peters said on the “Grant & Danny Show” on 106.7 The Fan. “All of these guys have gotten better. Emmanuel Forbes has gotten significantly better, and that’s a testament to how he’s practiced, how he’s worked and how he’s been coached.”

Forbes Struggled in Only Game Action in 2024

In the opener against the Buccaneers, Forbes was on the field for 33 plays and targeted 3 times and gave up 3 receptions at an average of 12.7 yards per catch. He was also called for a face mask penalty and for pass interference.

If another team can land Forbes via trade, it won’t represent a large financial commitment on their part, either — he’s playing on a fully guaranteed 4-year, $15.4 million rookie contract that came with an $8.2 million signing bonus.