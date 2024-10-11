Trade Proposal Would Bring $80 Million Super Bowl MVP to Commanders

Even for as great as the Washington Commanders have looked through the first 5 games of the 2024 regular season, even a cursory understanding of NFL history would tell you they’re still probably one offensive weapon short of being a true contender.

The Commanders are in a good position to make a big move before the November 5 trade deadline — one that could change their fortunes and jumpstart the Jayden Daniels era.

One move they should consider is a blockbuster trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, a Super Bowl MVP and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp would be the perfect compliment to veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin and, if Kupp can stay healthy, might push the Commanders from being playoff hopefuls into being actual NFC contenders.

The price might not be prohibitive, and especially if the Commanders push things closer to the November 5 NFL trade deadline. The Rams are 1-4 headed into a bye in Week 6 then return for Week 7 to face the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Losing that game would almost certainly push them so far out of the playoff picture as to make them sellers in the trade market.

Kupp would be expensive but not out-of-this-world expensive at approximately $10 million (or less) for 2024 and approximately $20 million each of the next 2 seasons. In return, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to send the Rams either a second round pick or possibly 2 picks in the mid-late rounds.

Injuries Have Taken Kupp Off Table for Rams

Injuries have defined Kupp’s career since he had one of the greatest seasons for any player in NFL history — regardless of position — in 2021. And it’s that one season that has so many still believing he could be a dominant player again one day.

In 2021, Kupp became only the second receiver in NFL history after Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season. He also led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while setting an NFL record with 33 postseason receptions in leading the Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with 2 touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

Since that magical year, Kupp has missed 16 games for a variety of injuries. He signed a 3-year, $80.1 million contract extension with $75 million guaranteed in June 2022 and his season ended in Week 10 with a high ankle sprain that required surgery. In 2023, Kupp started the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and didn’t return until Week 5.

In 2024, Kupp has already missed 3 games due to a high ankle sprain and is scheduled to return in Week 7, according to ESPN.

Commanders Offense Has Great Balance

While the Commanders’ success seems entirely centered around how brilliant Daniels has been through the first 5 games of his NFL career, it’s worth pointing out that brilliance has come with balance.

Washington’s ground game is led by running back Brian Robinson (325 yards, 5 touchdowns) and Daniels (300 yards, 4 touchdowns), which are similar to the numbers for McLaurin, the leading receiver with 36 receptions for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Even more encouraging? McLaurin already has two 100-yard receiving games, exceeding his total for the entire 2023 season — a year in which he still managed over 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season.