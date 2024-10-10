NFL MVP Odds Skyrocket for Commanders Rookie QB Jayden Daniels

We are running out of superlatives for Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Even with that in mind, there are some things that come up that are such rare air they need to be singled out.

In this case, that’s the betting odds for NFL Most Valuable Player for Daniels, which made a massive leap on BetMGM from +3800 to +1000 ahead of the Commanders’ Week 6 “Battle of the Beltway” against the Baltimore Ravens and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

“It only took until Week 6 (and four-straight wins by the Washington Commanders) for oddsmakers to buy into the hype and enthusiasm now surrounding Daniels’ impressive start to his rookie season,” wrote USA Today’s Mark Giannotto on October 10. “The Heisman Trophy winner jumped up the rankings this week, seeing his odds improve to top-5 levels after throwing for 238 yards and a touchdown and running for 82 yards in Washington’s 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. He currently leads the NFL in completion percentage (77.1%) and suddenly looks like a dark horse MVP candidate.”

The Commanders are arguably the NFL’s hottest team after 4 consecutive wins behind Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

No rookie has won NFL MVP honors since Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown in 1957.

NFL Mega-Stars Dot MVP Odds List Ahead of Daniels

Daniels’ +1000 NFL MVP odds put him fifth in the NFL on the list of MVP favorites behind some of the biggest names in the game, including a pair of former MVPs in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Jackson, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Daniels is no stranger to postseason honors. He won the Heisman Trophy at LSU in 2023 after he put up a mind-boggling 4,946 yards of total offense and 50 total touchdowns, including 1,134 rushing yards. Daniels won NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors in September.

Commanders Need to Capitalize on Momentum

One thing the Commanders can do to capitalize on the momentum from their hot start is to add another offensive weapon for Daniels — mainly in the form of another elite wide receiver to play alongside veteran Terry McLaurin.

The closer the Commanders can get to the November 5 NFL trade deadline without completely falling off, the more it likely becomes a buyer’s market. There are some amazing wide receivers that might be out there as well.

While Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams continues to be the most buzzed-about player available for a trade, the Commanders might be wise to invest in the future by making a trade for a younger player — Adams is still elite but will turn 32 years old in December.

One player who would make a big splash with a trade-and-sign for the Commanders would be Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is a No. 1 wide receiver on most teams but finds himself on the same roster as superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is waiting for his own massive contract.

The Commanders could theoretically give up an early-round pick — second or third round — in exchange for getting Higgins on the roster along with granting him a contract extension.