Proposed Commanders Trade Would Ship Young Safety to Packers

The Washington Commanders have started to cut players ahead of the 4 p.m. Eastern time August 27 deadline. Like every other team in the NFL, the Commanders will reduce their roster to 53 players. With roster cuts happening, the Commanders could also look to facilitate trades.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that would do just that. His trade would send second-string safety Darrick Forrest to the Green Bay Packers.

Commanders would receive: 2025 seventh-round pick

Packers would receive: Forrest

“The secondary seems particularly suspect after the preseason slate, which showed a clear lack of veteran assets at safety,” Kay wrote on August 27. “Rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Williams are oozing potential and Anthony Johnson Jr., a seventh-rounder last year, should make the roster, but the team could benefit from another proven body to augment offseason acquisition Xavier McKinney.

“Darrick Forrest, a starter in the Washington Commanders’ secondary for a good portion of the 2022 campaign and the first five contests of 2023 before going down with injury, could be up for grabs in the hours leading up to final cuts.”

Why the Commanders Should Trade Forrest

Forrest has been viewed as a potential cut candidate. Rather than losing him for nothing, the Commanders should look to get a late pick in return for the 2021 fifth-round pick.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post predicted Forrest to be one of three safeties cut.

“This group is tricky. Owens impressed in camp, particularly on special teams, and deserves a spot,” Jhabvala wrote on August 25. “If Peters and Quinn decide to stick with only five safeties initially, the decision could come down to Butler or Forrest.

“Butler gets the nod because Washington has used him in more ways — as the deep safety, in the box on subpackages, in the slot and outside at corner. Forrest did not play in the preseason opener because of an injury.”