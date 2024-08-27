Proposed Commanders Trade Would Ship Young Safety to Packers

The Washington Commanders have started to cut players ahead of the 4 p.m. Eastern time August 27 deadline. Like every other team in the NFL, the Commanders will reduce their roster to 53 players. With roster cuts happening, the Commanders could also look to facilitate trades.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that would do just that. His trade would send second-string safety Darrick Forrest to the Green Bay Packers.
Commanders would receive: 2025 seventh-round pick
Packers would receive: Forrest
“The secondary seems particularly suspect after the preseason slate, which showed a clear lack of veteran assets at safety,” Kay wrote on August 27. “Rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Williams are oozing potential and Anthony Johnson Jr., a seventh-rounder last year, should make the roster, but the team could benefit from another proven body to augment offseason acquisition Xavier McKinney.
“Darrick Forrest, a starter in the Washington Commanders’ secondary for a good portion of the 2022 campaign and the first five contests of 2023 before going down with injury, could be up for grabs in the hours leading up to final cuts.”
Why the Commanders Should Trade Forrest
Forrest has been viewed as a potential cut candidate. Rather than losing him for nothing, the Commanders should look to get a late pick in return for the 2021 fifth-round pick.
Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post predicted Forrest to be one of three safeties cut.
“This group is tricky. Owens impressed in camp, particularly on special teams, and deserves a spot,” Jhabvala wrote on August 25. “If Peters and Quinn decide to stick with only five safeties initially, the decision could come down to Butler or Forrest.
“Butler gets the nod because Washington has used him in more ways — as the deep safety, in the box on subpackages, in the slot and outside at corner. Forrest did not play in the preseason opener because of an injury.”
How Forrest Would Help the Packers
The Green Bay Packers are in a much different position than the Washington Commanders. After the emergence of Jordan Love last season, the Packers are viewed as a team that can win a Super Bowl.
Forrest impressed in the 2022 season, finishing with 88 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass deflections. He was injured after five games in the 2023 season.
According to PFF, he posted a 67.0 overall grade and a 69.0 coverage grade in 2022, both of which were above average for his position.
The Packers could use him as a depth option, as he’s proven to be a decent player when his name gets called. Kay wrote that he’d provide Green Bay with “insurance.”
“Forrest is a talented safety who possesses schematic versatility and produced well on the field in a major role prior to his injury. He’d provide the Packers with a great insurance option who can contribute on special teams as well.”
The Commanders, looking to fix their defense after the old regime left them in a tough position, could continue moving on from players drafted before the new regime came in.
Forrest could be the next one to deal with that.
