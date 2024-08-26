Packers Could Add Former $118 Million Pro Bowler to Backup Jordan Love

Considering the fact that, a year ago, the big question around the Packers was whether they could trust their new QB1, the current big issue the team is dealing with—can they trust whomever will be the backup quarterback—is really a luxury problem. But given the way the NFL saw oodles of quarterbacks go down throughout last season, it’s not a luxury problem to take lightly.

Coach Matt LaFleur, after watching rookie Michael Pratt and second-year man Sean Clifford battle through training camp and three uninspiring preseason games, left open the possibility that the Packers could scrap the current depth chart behind Jordan Love and find a new second-string quarterback altogether.

Just like the team’s uncertain kicking situation, the uncertain quarterback situation is not a problem—until emergency strikes, and it becomes a big problem. LaFleur said after the preseason finale, via Packers Wire, “We’ll see. Again, similar to the kicking competition, there was some really good moments and there was some things that we absolutely have to do better. And we’ll evaluate everything that is out there for us.”

“Out there,” means options beyond Clifford and Pratt. And one guy who has been lingering out there since March has been a quality veteran free agent who could win games if Love is banged up during the year: former Titans star Ryan Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill Best Available Free-Agent QB

At the Packers analysis site Packers Talk, there is some sentiment for signing Tannehill, who is 36, sooner rather than later. He stands to be the first guy on the speed dial for any team that has a major quarterback injury in the early season. Maybe the Packers should act now—if Tannehill would get on board.

In an article titled, “3 Backup Quarterback Options for the Packers: Sign, Trade, Develop,” site analyst Michael Phillips writes:

“The current backup quarterback market is not what one would call ‘appealing.’ Ryan Tannehill, former Dolphins and Titans quarterback is still a free agent. …

“While Tannehill is easily the best quarterback available in free agency at the moment, he wouldn’t come cheap. Tannehill would be a Top 5 backup in the NFL from the moment of his signing, one could argue Top 2. But with his age, and how much he would probably ask for, it’s unlikely that he’d sign with Green Bay. Tannehill is playing it smart though. The longer he waits, injuries may happen to a contender’s starting QB to where he can demand a bit of money.”

How much the Packers would be willing to pay him is up in the air. They’re slated to pay Pratt and Clifford a combined $2 million this season.

Packers Offer Super Bowl Chance

But all of that presumes that Tannehill is primarily motivated by money at this point in his career. That is unlikely. He is coming off a four-year, $118 million contract he signed with the Titans, and given his age, is he really holding out for a starting job? Tannehill has had the personal accolades, earning a Pro Bowl spot and Comeback Player of the Year in his first season with the Titans in 2019.

What Tannehill is lacking is playoff success. He never led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his six seasons in Miami, and got the Titans to the AFC Championship game once, in the 2019 season. They went 2-1 in that postseason, and Tannehill was 0-2 in his only other playoff appearances.

Yes, Tannehill could hold out and wait for a shot at being an injury replacement in the coming weeks. But he was just 3-5 as a starter last year, finishing the year with just 1,616 yards and seven interceptions vs. four touchdowns.

Rather than hoping for injuries, Tannehill could sign up with the Packers and give himself a shot at going to the Super Bowl, even if it is as Love’s backup.