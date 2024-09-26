Commanders Should Make Bold Trade for $140 Million All-Pro WR

Headed into the 2024 NFL season, it was almost a universally accepted truth we are in an era dominated by elite wide receivers. It’s a group of players who saw their values skyrocket in recent years and signed one record-breaking contract after another.

Just 3 weeks into the 2024 season, the dominant storyline speaks to quite the opposite of that group thought — NFL passing statistics are the lowest they’ve been in 2 decades.

The writing may have been on the wall for some time already. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last 2 Super Bowls without an elite wide receiver and in 2023 didn’t have anyone pass 1,000 receiving yards.

Still, there are a few wide receivers worth taking a big swing for. And there are a few teams who could change their fortunes by getting one — including the Washington Commanders, who might already be headed in that direction ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about the NFL trade market on Sept. 20: “…the Rams, Chiefs, Commanders and Cowboys would also all love to add a talented WR.”

That talented receiver should be Las Vegas Raiders superstar and 3-time NFL All-Pro Davante Adams, who recently went on the “Up and Adams Show” and told host Kay Adams how much he admired Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Daniels has the Commanders off to a 2-1 start with back-to-back wins over the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

“(Daniels) is a special player,” Davante Adams told Kay Adams.”We were hoping that all the teams didn’t think so and he could slip to the Raiders (in the draft).”

Raiders Have to Recognize How Bleak Things Are

Part of any proposed trade for Adams would require the Raiders dealing with the reality of their current situation, which head coach Antonio Pierce would likely be loathe to do — although owner Mark Davis might.

Part of that reality is the Raiders aren’t going anywhere without an elite — or even average — quarterback. Which they won’t likely get until the 2025 draft.

Another part of that reality is in a division where 2 of the 3 other head coaches have won Super Bowls and another has won a College Football Playoff national championship and led a team to the Super Bowl, Pierce isn’t likely to be around whenever a decent quarterback does show up.

For the Raiders, stockpiling picks so they can be a competitive team again in the next few years should be of the utmost importance — they haven’t won a playoff game in 22 years.

For the Commanders, capitalizing on what they have now and making sure they don’t waste a single game with Daniels at quarterback is the most important thing.

From that perspective, the trade makes sense for both sides.

Recent Transaction Points to Trade Parameters

The cost for Adams in terms of assets shouldn’t be prohibitive, even though Adams has over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last 4 seasons and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns twice in that stretch.

The Raiders obtained Adams in 2022 via a trade, sending the Green Bay Packers their 2022 first-round and second-round picks in exchange for the 6-time Pro Bowler and signed him to a 5-year, $140 million contract that runs through 2026. He also turns 32 years old in December.

Using the previous trade for Adams — and knowing the Commanders would take on an enormous salary — it’s logical to think these 2 trade proposals might work: