Jayden Daniels Explains Terry McLaurin’s Lack of Targets for Commanders

e’s not connecting with Terry McLaurin as often as expected, but Jayden Daniels thinks there’s good reason for the lack of targets for the four-time 1,000-yard wide receiver for the Washington Commanders.

McLaurin and quarterback Daniels, the second player selected in the 2024 NFL draft, have linked up just eight times from 12 targets through two games. Yet, Daniels acknowledged, “obviously we gotta get Terry the ball. But at the end of the day, you gotta spread the ball around. Defenses are gonna key on Terry, respectfully and respect to him because of what he has done in his league,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports.

Daniels is right to emphasise the importance of involving other receivers. The Heisman Trophy winner is also correct about the attention McLaurin draws in coverage, especially since the Commanders lack another wideout with ‘Scary Terry’s’ playmaking ability.

Although Washington’s QB1 knows what’s going on, the Commanders should be keen to get McLaurin more involved. It’s a problem offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can solve with more creative usage of one of his most dynamic skill players.

Commanders Need a Better Plan for Terry McLaurin

The Commanders need a better plan for McLaurin, and head coach Dan Quinn appears to know it. Quinn told reporters how “trying to move Terry around, into different spots, is important,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Those words hint at a key problem for McLaurin in Kingsbury’s system. Washington’s OC has long resisted moving his best receivers around, usually alining the go-to target in a familiar spot on the left side.

Keeping a No. 1 receiver static is behind the times in today’s NFL. Motion has become the preferred method for imaginative play-callers to isolate their most talented pass-catcher in more favorable matchups.

Keeping McLaurin in the same spot not only makes it easier for defenses to double Daniels’ best receiver. It also wastes what McLaurin can do from different alignments and in other areas of the field.

Like when he was one of the best in the NFL on in-breaking routes during the 2022 campaign, per Next Gen Stats.

The shallow crosser from the slot illustrated above is a great example of how effective McLaurin can be between the numbers. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old has moved into the slot for just 14 snaps this season, according to Player Profiler.

Kingsbury needs to design some different concepts for McLaurin, but Daniels can also do his part to help the Commanders’ main outside threat flourish.

Jayden Daniels Can Improve to Help Terry McLaurin

Daniels has made a positive impression during his first two games in the pros, but naturally there’s room for improvement. Mostly when it comes to making more decisive reads and quicker throws.

McLaurin would be one of the main beneficiaries of Daniels speeding up his decision-making process. A lag prevented Daniels from finding McLaurin for a touchdown against the New York Giants in week 2.

As George Carmi of Full Press NFL pointed out, “As Daniels matures as a passer, this will be a TD.”

I know there has been some criticism of Terry Mclaurin's production this season, but in his defense, he has been close. In Wk 1, he beat his defender on a go-route and was overthrown Here, he gets open for another potential TD. As Daniels matures as a passer, this will be a TD pic.twitter.com/1OucUc4jW9 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 18, 2024

This isn’t the only missed connection between Daniels and McLaurin. Carmi also described how McLaurin “beat his defender on a go-route and was overthrown” against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

The Commanders need Daniels to form a rapport with his best receiver, but building chemistry takes time. It will also require Kingsbury designing more ways to get McLaurin the ball in space.