Commanders ‘Woefully Behind’ NFL Wide Receiver Trend

liff Kingsbury’s plan for Terry McLaurin is already drawing criticism because the wide receiver’s static alignment for the Washington Commanders in Week 1 is “woefully behind” a major NFL trend involving go-to pass-catchers.

McLaurin spent 87% of his snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 “lined up on the left side,” according to Jacob Gibbs. The number prompted Matt Harmon of Yahoo to point out that “In a league where teams are being more intentional about deploying their No. 1 WRs in creative, multiple ways to create matchup advantages for them and the whole offense, Washington is woefully behind with its usage of its best wideout by a country mile.”

Even a cursory look at how other teams use their no. 1 targets supports Harmon’s argument. Yet things are unlikely to change for McLaurin, based on how offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has used his receivers in the past.

Commanders Not as Creative as Others With WR Usage

Moving a marquee receiver all across formations is how creative play-callers manufacture favorable matchups. A roving playmaker is also harder for defenses to isolate and double cover.

Few teams do this better than the Los Angeles Rams, with their expansive deployment of Cooper Kupp. The 2021 triple-crown receiving leader was constantly on the move against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Kupp “had 42 snaps and 12 touches in motion in Week 1, the most by any player in a game over the last seven seasons. Kupp was in motion at the snap on 30 plays, 6 more than any other player in a game over that time span,” according to Next Gen Stats.

The Lions had to identify Kupp’s different alignments on multiple snaps. His different starting points often put the All-Pro against mismatched defensive players in coverage.

Shifting a receiver into new spots is a great way to get a premier target open, but offenses can also move other players to draw attention away from their main wideout.

A great example was how the Minnesota Vikings ensured three-time Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson faced single coverage against the New York Giants. Motion from the running back took linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) out of Jefferson’s slant lane, leaving the latter free to run across the face of cornerback Deonte Banks for an easy six points, per ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

Sam Darnold's 10th straight completion(!) to start the game is a touchdown on fourth-and-short. Motion from the RB causes the linebacker to vacate the middle of the field, leaving Justin Jefferson an entire side of the field to work with in one-on-one coverage. pic.twitter.com/fCE0rcbObF — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 8, 2024

The common theme here is how motion expands the possibilities for a top receiver. Unfortunately for McLaurin, Kingbsury has hardly been a proponent of moving parts.

Terry McLaurin Needs a Better Plan

McLaurin lining up outside the numbers on the same side of the field so often makes it easier for defenses to find Washington’s four-time 1,000-yard receiver. That means defensive coordinators can design coverage to either double McLaurin, or else isolate him in press against their best cornerback.

Being left to be nullified in so many ways helps explain why McLaurin made just two catches for 17 yards against the Bucs, after being targeted only four times. McLaurin shouldn’t count on moving around more against the Giants in Week 2.

Not when Kingsbury’s offenses were consistently at or near the bottom of the league’s standings for pre-snap motion when he was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, per Sharp Football Analysis owner Warren Sharp.

Kliff Kingsbury usage of pre-snap motion: 2020 ARI: #32 (27%)

2021 ARI: #32 (28%)

2022 ARI: #28 (38%)

2024 WAS: #27 (35%) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 11, 2024

Kingsbury also kept All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins tethered to a familiar spot. Hopkins was “at left wide receiver on 88.3% of his snaps” during the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson.

It would be going against the grain for Kingsbury to change now, but he needs a better plan for unleashing the closest thing the Commanders have to a marquee receiver.