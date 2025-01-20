‘Playoff Dyami’ Gets Last Word Against Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The disrespect for Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown seemingly came out of nowhere.

It was September 2022 and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was talking with the media following a 36-27 win over the Commanders in Week 2 in which St. Brown had 2 receptions for 68 yards and Brown didn’t register a catch.

“You know the draft. It is what it is,” St. Brown told reporters. “Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown. I don’t know how many catches he had—you guys can probably tell me that—or how many yards he had, but I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m gonna give every team hell…I didn’t see him in the game much.”

Ouch.

Brown was taken in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft — 30 spots ahead of where the Lions took St. Brown in the fourth round (No. 112 overall). While St. Brown was the 13th wide receiver taken, he’s noiw a 3-time Pro Bowler and 2-time NFL All-Pro and also one of the NFL’s highest paid wide receivers with a 4-year, $120 million contract extension signed in April 2024.

Brown, on the other hand, has struggled mightily. He had career highs of 30 receptions for 308 yards in 2024 and his career numbers of 59 receptions for 784 yards and 4 touchdowns are less than what St. Brown had as a rookie in 2021 with 90 receptions for 912 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Still, when it came down to the most defining moment of both of their careers in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round, it was Brown who saw his team come out on top, and they did so with him playing the best football of his career.

Against the Lions, Brown had 6 receptions for 98 yards and in playoff wins over the Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown has 11 receptions for 187 yards and 1 touchdown.

St. Brown had 8 receptions for 137 yards in the loss.

“It’s Playoff Dyami,” said “Pardon My Take” co-host and Commanders superfan PFT Commenter on January 19. “Not once over 4 seasons did he have over 4 receptions in a a game and now he’s done it twice in 2 playoff games. Playoff Dyami is a different guy.”

Brown’s Play Might Lead to Big Payday

Brown may have upped his value in the eyes of NFL teams with his play late in the season and especially with his playoff performances.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out the Las Vegas Raiders as a team that could go after Brown in free agency.

“A No. 1 option to replace Davante Adams would be ideal, but they might have a hard time finding that in free agency,” Ballentine wrote on December 30. “They could also use another deep threat. That’s where Dyami Brown could come into play. The 25-year-old receiver hasn’t hit his ceiling in Washington but flashes the ability to make plays downfield along with good YAC skills. He’d be worth exploring for a young team like the Raiders.”

Brown is in the final season of the 4-year, $4.94 million rookie contract he signed in 2021. One possible starting point for any team coming after Brown in free agency might actually be $5 million per season, with something along the lines of a 3-year, $15 million contract offer.