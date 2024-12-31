Commanders Veteran WR Predicted to Land in AFC West

One of the side effects of the Washington Commanders having such an unexpectedly great season is that, when the offseason comes, no doubt the vultures will come picking off the bones of the roster looking for players to give them a similar boost.

One of those players likely to hit the road will be veteran wide receiver Dyami Brown, a role player who is in the final season of the 4-year, $4.94 million contract he signed after the Commanders drafted him in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft out of North Carolina.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Las Vegas Raiders are a team that could go after Brown in free agency.

“A No. 1 option to replace Davante Adams would be ideal, but they might have a hard time finding that in free agency,” Ballentine wrote. “They could also use another deep threat. That’s where Dyami Brown could come into play. The 25-year-old receiver hasn’t hit his ceiling in Washington but flashes the ability to make plays downfield along with good YAC skills. He’d be worth exploring for a young team like the Raiders.”

The Raiders could very well have a new quarterback for Brown to catch passes from — with a 4-12 record headed into Week 18 they could still end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Brown Having Best Season at Best Possible Time

Brown’s trajectory was pointed more toward him being out of the NFL altogether before the 2024 season but, like many players on Washington’s roster, he’s having the best season of his career in 2024 catching passes from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Through 15 games in 2024, Brown has 27 receptions for 292 yards and 1 touchdown — he had just 29 receptions for 476 yards and 3 touchdowns through his first 3 seasons combined.

Brown showed he could handle a better workload during his college career, when he 2-time All-ACC pick for the Tar Heels and had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020.

Commanders Could Take Big Swing in Free Agency

The Commanders have an estimated $101.3 million in salary cap space available in 2025 and the NFL trade deadline showed they were a sought after destination for star players on other teams.

The Commanders would be smart to go after a high profile wide receiver in free agency — possibly offering a mega-contract to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins or smaller but still lucrative deals to other free agents like Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The Raiders, like the Commanders, have a rookie on offense to build around as well in tight end Brock Bowers, who will likely be the first rookie at his position to earn NFL All-Pro honors since New York Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey in 2002.

From The Associated Press via Fox 5 Vegas: “Bowers’ seven catches for 77 yards gave him 108 receptions for 1,144 yards this season, eclipsing Mike Ditka’s 1961 rookie tight end mark of 1,067 yards receiving and Puka Nacua’s 2023 mark of 105 catches by a rookie at any position. Bowers also surpassed Darren Waller’s franchise mark of 107 receptions in a season, which had stood since 2020.”