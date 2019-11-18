Tiffany & Ronald Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Tiffany and Ronald Smith, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and going strong following the birth of their baby girl earlier this year. Although Tiffany moved back to the U.S. before the season wrapped up, the reality couple was determined to make their relationship work despite the distance, and now appear to be happier than ever today.

The couple has faced a variety of obstacles throughout their time together, including Ronald’s gambling addiction and issues with his criminal history affecting his ability to get a visa. Tiffany admitted that she was the most concerned about Ronald’s recovery when she left him behind in South Africa, so the two have had to overcome a lot over the past year.

Despite their rocky road to happiness, both of the reality stars frequently update their social media pages, and it looks like their relationship was able to survive the long-distance move. Here’s what we know about Tiffany and Ronald today:

The Couple Met While Tiffany Was Vacationing in South Africa

The reality couple first met while Tiffany was vacationing in South Africa with a friend. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Tiffany and her son Daniel to move halfway across the world to be with Ronald. When they first started dating, Tiffany gushed about her connection with Ronald and how they clicked well together.

“Me and him just had so much chemistry,” she explained about their first meeting. “I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night]. I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.”

The couple has remained relatively happy and content throughout their relationship, despite her move back to America. Ronald took to Tiffany’s son Daniel quickly, and the two formed a strong bond together. Tiffany and Ronald also welcomed their daughter Carley Rose to world on July 3, and were married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in South Africa earlier in the season.

Both Reality Stars Often Post Pictures of Their Family on Social Media

Both Tiffany and Ronald frequently post pictures of their little family on Instagram, often accompanied by cute, gushy captions and updates for fans on how they are doing. Ronald recently posted a picture of the four of them with the caption “Family outing love spending time all 4 of us together … Carley was so sleepy because she just woke up hehe love you,” while Tiffany often posts pictures of she and Ronald, her children and her family.

“I love you so much … Our first anniversary together was amazing thank you for everything since day 1 when we met more than 3 years ago,” Ronald wrote on a recent photo of the two out celebrating their one year anniversary. “Thank you for being you, your support, your care, your love, your attention ugh the list goes on and on what im trying to say is… Thank you @tiffanyfrancosmith for loving me. Looking forward to many more anniversaries to come.”

It’s unclear at this time if Ronald was able to get his U.S. visa sorted out or if he is still living in South Africa, but the two noted during the “Couples Tell All” finale that they were determined to be together, despite the distance between them.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch “Tiffany & Ronald: Our Journey So Far” to see how their love story plays out in the end. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couples Still Together Predictions

