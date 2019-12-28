Colt & Larissa 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, finalized their divorce earlier this year after seven short months of marriage. Although the reality couple hasn’t featured on the show since their season of Happily Ever After wrapped up in July, both Colt and Larissa will star in an upcoming network special on their relationship, titled “Colt & Larissa: Our Continuing Journey.” The special airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC.

Fans got a first-hand look at their explosive relationship while the two featured on the sixth season of the show, and witnessed their tumultuous split during their time on Happily Ever After. On top of the various issues the two faced throughout their relationship, Larissa was also involved in several physical altercations with Colt off-screen, resulting in three domestic violence arrests while the reality stars were together.

Since TLC is airing a special on their relationship tonight, fans might be wondering where the couple is now and what they’ve been up to since they last appeared on a regular season of 90 Day Fiancé. Was Larissa allowed to remain in the country following their divorce, despite her criminal charges? Here’s what we know about Colt and Larissa today:

Larissa Was Not Deported Following Her Divorce & Lives in Las Vegas

The 33-year-old reality star is still living in Las Vegas nearly a year after her divorce, according to Distractify. In an interview with Us Weekly, Larissa revealed that she last heard from Colt in September following the end of her eight-month relationship with ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols.

“He texted after the breakup,” she shared with the publication. “But he is old news for me now. I don’t care if he is happy or not. I am really happy… [That] is what matters.” It’s unclear at this time if Larissa is dating anybody new, but she did tell Us Weekly that she is going on dates with men, and that she’s “loving it,” according to the outlet. However, she claims she’s not in a hurry to jump back into another relationship at the moment.

Colt Recently Sold Larissa’s Wedding Dress Online & is Attempting to Sell Copies of Their Wedding Invitations

Colt on the hand, has been keeping primarily out of the spotlight since Happily Ever After wrapped up last summer. The reality star occasionally updates his Instagram page with a few of his own sponsored ads for different brands, as well as the occasional update on his mother Debbie, their holiday plans, and throwback videos of his time on 90 Day Fiancé. He and his mother also starred on the popular spinoff Pillow Talk for a short time this fall.

The computer programmer has made it clear that he has no interest in reuniting with his ex-wife either, and has recently taken to selling extra copies of the pair’s wedding invitations for $75 a piece, according to his Fan Bound website. He also recently attempted to sell her wedding dress online for $500, according to TMZ, touting it as a piece of television memorabilia “on par with Dorthys [sic] ruby slippers and the back to the future Delorean.”

For those of you wondering if Larissa and Colt will ever get back together, Larissa told Us Weekly, “It is an illusion to think Colt and I will be a couple again.”

Tune in tonight, December 28 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the TLC special, “Colt & Larissa: Our Continuing Journey.” Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

