Larissa & Colt Break Up Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson have had one of the most tumultuous, toxic relationships in 90 Day Fiancé history. After dozens of blow-out fights, several domestic abuse arrests, and countless altercations, the two have finally called it quits and filed for divorce.

With the looming divorce and multiple domestic violence arrests under her belt, Larissa is actually facing deportation from the U.S., something her ex-husband couldn’t care less about. He even attempted to cancel her green card application, although it’s unclear at this time if he succeeded.

Here’s what we know about their split:

They Immediately Started Having Issues When Larissa First Came to the U.S.

The estranged couple, who have been the subject of many cheating accusations and rumors since December, got engaged five days after they met in person in Mexico and tied the knot in June 2018, days after she was arrested for domestic violence the first time (you can read more about her arrests below).

The couple didn’t take long to start airing their dirty laundry for 90 Day Fiancé fans. Colt has lived with his mother Debbie for the majority of his life, and his relationship with his mother played a significant role in the mounting issues between him and Larissa. As soon as Larissa arrived in Las Vegas, she made her desire to move away from Debbie very clear, which put a strain on her relationship with both her husband and her mother-in-law.

Recently, Larissa opened up about the couple’s rocky relationship to Us Weekly, admitting, “In November, we were fighting daily. So that time, I was really hurt by his behavior and I flushed the ring down the toilet.” She also added that she regrets participating in 90 Day Fiance and felt it only further strained her relationship with her husband, as well as with his family.

Larissa Was Arrested For Domestic Battery Three Times, Including Once Just Days Before Their Wedding

For as shallow as Larissa is about her appearance, she's probably more angry that her mugshot for DV is circulating than the fact she has been arrested multiple times… #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/KRUeD4S7ku — Jill A. Pall (@JillAPall) January 14, 2019

Larissa was arrested for domestic abuse on several occasions, with the most recent taking place earlier this year. Larissa was accused of attacking her husband and arrested in Clark County, Nevada and later charged for misdemeanor domestic violence. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said, “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and that Larissa “was the aggressor in this case.”

Larissa did have scratches on her body, but TMZ reported that they appeared to be self-inflicted. Both photographed themselves with bloody injuries to their faces following the latest incident. Larissa had also been arrested twice before for domestic violence against her husband in 2018 – the first time was in June, just days before their wedding, and again in November, though charges in both cases were dismissed.

PHOTOS: #90DayFiance Larissa Arrested After Bloody Fight with Husband Colt Johnson! Details Here: https://t.co/qBz7ORGkXy pic.twitter.com/8uVdCNqwjt — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) January 11, 2019

However, Debbie Johnson, Colt’s mother, told SoapDirt that Larissa isn’t completely off the hook for the first two domestic abuse charges against her, despite the fact that Colt dropped them. She said that although Colt declined to press charges, her cases are still active, although they aren’t as pressing and have been “put on the back burner” for the time being. Debbie also revealed that her son has up to a year to go back and ask the DA to prosecute.

Colt Has Since Filed For Divorce From Larissa & Attempted to Cancel Her Green Card Application

Colt has since since filed for divorce from Larissa. In early January, E! News stated that Colt “filed a complaint in Nevada on Friday for divorce without children against Lima, as well as an affidavit of resident witness and a request for issuance of joint preliminary injunction.”

Colt threw a “reverse bachelor party” in March to celebrate the divorce. Ahead of the party, he spoke with In Touch Weekly and told them he didn’t know if Larissa would be deported and that he “ultimately doesn’t care.” He even attempted to cancel her green card application, although it’s unclear at this time if he succeeded.

“I don’t want to be responsible for her for any amount of time. So that is my objective now,” he told In Touch.

Larissa is Fighting Her Deportation & Claims She Really Did Come to The U.S. For Love, Despite Her Marriage Failing

Larissa is apparently fighting her deportation. She told HollywoodLife that she has an immigration lawyer and is trying her hardest to prove that she deserves to stay in America, and that she really did come here for love, despite her marriage failing.

“I have an immigration attorney and I will try to prove that I had the best of intentions coming here,” Larissa revealed to HollywoodLife. “I have lots of proof that I really came her for love and had the best of intentions.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

READ NEXT: Colt Johnson’s Mother Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

