Larissa’s Children on 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where are They Now?

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, left behind two young children when she came to the U.S. to chase the American dream with ex-husband Colt Johnson.

According to Soap Dirt, Larissa has at least two young children back in Brazil – a daughter who lives with an aunt and a son who lives with his father. The reality star broke the news to her mother-in-law Debbie Johnson on an earlier episode of 90 Day, although she was nervous about the announcement. Read on for details below:

She Was Worried About Breaking the News to Debbie

In the clip above, Larissa looks visibly nervous to tell Debbie about her children. Debbie doesn’t take the news very well, and says Larissa was “chicken s–t” for not telling her about her kids. “I need a drink,” Debbie tells the cameras. “I am shocked, they haven’t told me anything about it. I am so angry with her because it’s our family, I need to know what’s going on. It was chicken s–t of her to do that, I’m sorry, but it was.”

However, Larissa admits that she didn’t know how to tell Debbie because of their rocky relationship, and because Debbie was always such a good mother to Colt, she didn’t want her mother-in-law to think poorly of her. Larissa tells Debbie that she “always wanted to tell [her], but it is a complicated situation. In the beginning, we don’t get along. So every time that I see the way that you take care of Colt, I thought ‘how will I explain to you that I have kids in Brazil?’ I was afraid. I love Colt, so what will his mother, that did everything for him, will think about it?”

Debbie, who started crying when Larissa broke the news and walked away to get a drink, says in the clip that she understands why Larissa didn’t tell her. “When Larissa told me the way she felt about me, I understood why she didn’t tell me about having children. She was scared and I don’t think she trusted anybody.”

Her Ex Boyfriend’s Sister Adopted Her Son After Larissa Left

Larissa confirmed to In Touch Weekly back in November, 2018 that she has two kids. According to the publication, she shares a son named Arry with her ex-boyfriend Marcos Hack. “I also have a daughter, from another relationship, who lives with my father and who I plan to bring to [the] United States one day when I am ready to take care of her,” she said.

She gave some details about her ex-boyfriend, saying “Yes, I had a relationship before with Marcos Hack. We lived for two years together. When our son was a baby, I found out that Marcos was a crossdresser and bisexual, he was cheating me with many other men,” she said at the time. “He broke my heart in many pieces back there, I got really depressed.” Marcos’ sister adopted their son, according to Newsweek.

Larissa said on the show that leaving her children behind wasn’t an easy decision. “I miss my children every day. I voice call, video call but it was really hard leaving my children behind when I move to America,” she said. “I know that it’s hard to understand, ‘Why you don’t bring your children to America, Larissa?’ but you know I just saw Colt twice in my life. So I thought to first come here to work with my relationship with Colt and to later decide to bring my children one day.”

She Says She Regrets Leaving Them Behind in Brazil But Hopes to Reconnect With Them Someday

She has defended her actions to leave her children behind in Brazil after receiving backlash from fans of the show. In the same interview with In Touch Weekly in 2018, Larissa said “I really did not want to talk about them, because they are young and they can’t make choices yet, I don’t know if they wanted to be exposed or not. But, once I am really tired of all these rumors and in respect to my followers, I will make a brief about what happened in my past.”

She also talked about issues with her baby’s father, explaining, “We lived together for [two] years and had a son, the relationship did not [work] out. Once the father was not paying child support and my family were not talking to me, I found myself financially and emotionally unable to take care of my son. I spent all my savings and I tried everything to find a job, but in Brazil, as everyone knows, life can be very hard sometimes. For this reason, I decided to let his aunt adopt him, she was always there for me and she loved him very much. This decision still breaks my heart today and it is a very delicate matter to me.”

Lima continued, “It is a regret that I have to live with and I don’t need anyone point the finger on my face. I already suffered enough. I really hope I can reconnect with him one day when he is old enough to understand that I made the best decision I could.”

She Hopes to Bring Her Daughter to the U.S. Eventually

She also spoke about her daughter during the same In Touch interview, saying “I always [took] care of her and now she is with my father in Brazil temporarily. My father is a retired military man and he and his wife are great-grandparents, they have a lot of time for her, I talk to them every day on WhatsApp and I plan to bring her to live with us very soon. I wanted to try my life here with Colt first, I want to move to a ‘biggie house’ and make sure the relationship will work out before I bring her. I also want to open my business to be able to support my daughter.”

It is unclear at this time if Larissa still plans to bring her daughter to the U.S., as she and Colt are no longer together. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the second half of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After “Couples Tell All” special on TLC.

