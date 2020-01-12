Robert & Anny’s Jobs & Salary on 90 Day Fiancé

Robert and Anny, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have bickered about money issues since the very beginning of their relationship, even while Anny was still living in the Dominican Republic. She once sent him a series of angry emoji texts when she thought he didn’t send her any money, and she had made it clear that she expects Robert to buy her expensive clothing, shoes and an iPhone since she relocated to the U.S.

Fans watched as Anny threw a fit when Robert tried to take her shopping at a second-hand clothes store, and cringed as she demanded he provide her a lavish Miami Beach wedding complete with expensive seafood meal options for guests while the two were out to dinner one night.

With their financial issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars today, and if Anny is just using Robert for money and a U.S. visa. Here’s what we know about Robert and Anny’s jobs and income outside of the world of reality television:

Robert Works as a Rideshare Driver in Florida & His Sister Robin Told Anny That He is ‘Poor’

Robert, who works as a rideshare driver in Winter Park, Florida, is also a single father to his 5-year-old son Bryson, so the reality star has plenty of other obligations, including paying rent, providing for his son and paying for Anny’s K-1 visa. Anny can’t legally work in the U.S. until she has her visa, leaving the majority of the bills, childcare costs. wedding and visa funds up to him, so it’s understandable that Robert is a little irked by Anny’s ungrateful attitude when it comes to what he can provide her for the time being.

While Robert and Anny’s net worth and actual annual income isn’t publicly available at this time, it’s clear that Robert isn’t raking in the dough as a rideshare driver in Florida, although he’s isn’t necessarily broke either. Not only does Robert make it clear to Anny several times that he can’t afford everything she asks him for, his own sister half-jokingly asked Anny if she knew just how “poor” her brother really is.

During a recent episode of the show, Robin, Robert’s sister, met Anny in person, and although the two ladies seemed to hit it off just fine, Robin asked Anny, “Do you know he’s, like, poor?” which appeared to be an eye-opener for the Dominican native. While Robert vehemently denied he was broke, Anny confessed that Robert hadn’t been honest with her before she left her home country to be with him, saying “He tell me other stuff in Dominican.”

However, Robin told Anny that she just had to be patient to get everything she wanted out of her life with Robert. “Anny, it might take time,” she told the 90 Day Fiancé star, adding that Robert would have to save up for the lifestyle she desired.

Although Anny might have believed Robert had more money than he did when she first came to the U.S., she has remained in the country and stuck by Robert’s side, despite multiple threats to go back home. She may have expected a more lavish lifestyle in the states, but she’s stayed with him regardless of his alleged dishonesty about his finances, and the couple appears to still be together (and married!) today.

Anny Hopes to Work in the Beauty Industry Someday

Back in December 2019, Anny invited 90 Day Fiancé fans to ask her anything in a Q&A session on her Instagram stories. The Dominican beauty answered questions about her relationship with Robert, how she felt about Bryson’s grandmother Stephanie Woodcock (aka adult film actress Diamond Foxxx), and what she hopes to do with her life now that she’s in the U.S.

Although it’s unclear if Anny is actively working or not just yet, she did tell fans that she hopes to work in the beauty industry in the near future.

“I love how you do your makeup. Do you do it yourself?” one fan asked during the Q&A. Anny replied. “Yes,” adding, “I want to be [a] professional makeup artist.”

In the meantime, Anny has been helping Robert take care of his son Bryson while she waits for her U.S. visa. Some fans believe he is actually using her as a built-in nanny, or that Robert just wants a stepmom for his son, which has added to the speculation that both reality stars are scamming each other.

90 Day Fiancé Stars Make Approximately $15,000 Per Season & an Extra $2,500 to Appear on the Tell-All Special

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make very little money compared to many other reality stars in 2019. Most of them make as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the Couples Tell All finale at the end of the season, according to Cheat Sheet. The paycheck also only goes to the American partner in the relationship if the immigrant spouse hasn’t received their work permit, so some of the 90 Day reality stars don’t get paid at all.

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode (that they appear on), although that number likely varies between the reality stars, considering some of the cast have recurring roles in other seasons. Season 7 has seven couples, and they don’t all appear in every episode, so that $15,000 is likely even lower for some couples, depending on the season.

