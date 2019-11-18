Is Anny Scamming Robert for Money on 90 Day Fiancé?

Anny and Robert, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are already facing some trouble in paradise after Robert takes Anny to a thrift store to go shopping for clothes. Anny doesn’t want used clothes and feels insulted that Robert didn’t take her to a mall instead, telling the camera that it’s “f–ked up” that Robert took her there.

The Dominican native also notes that she would rather have expensive clothing, such as Chanel and Versace. “I think, I gonna go to America, I gonna buy fashionable clothes like Chanel, Versace … and he surprise me,” she tells the cameras. “Nobody bring me in a store like that. That’s f–ked up.”

Anny argued with Robert about money while she was still in the Dominican Republic, and once sent him a series of angry emoji texts when she thought he didn’t send her any. She demanded Robert buy her an iPhone the moment she got to America and she’s attempting to plan an expensive, lavish wedding with his money, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two, and if Anny is just using Robert for money and a U.S. visa.

Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Robert’s Friend Juan Warned Him That Anny Might be Using Him

Anny’s actions and money requests have already raised some concerns with Robert’s family and friends, before she even arrived in America. Robert’s friend Juan, who is also from the Dominican Republic, suggested he reconsider marrying the woman until he knows more about her (considering Robert only spent eight hours with her before she moved to America). He warned Robert that Anny likely is using him for money and to gain U.S. citizenship.

“I hope I’m wrong, but do you know her like that?” Juan asks Robert in the clip above. “You know her by phone basically because you’ve only met her how many times? I just don’t get it.” Juan tells the cameras that women from his countries only care for “dollar signs,” and then asks Robert if he’s she’s been asking him for money.

“Another point I’m going to bring up… why a girl from over there, man? You’re not spending money to get her down here and she hasn’t asked you for anything, nothing at all? I’m not going to believe you, you haven’t sent her any type of money?”

Robert admits that he has sent her money, but claims she never asked him to do it, and Juan says, “You’re spending money on a girl that you don’t know… from what I see, it’s not worth it,” Juan said, adding that once she “gets that green card, it’s a done deal.”

Some Fans Are Comparing Their Relationship to Caesar & Maria From Before the 90 Days

Anny raised a few eyebrows during the premiere episode after she sent Robert a series of angry face emojis when she couldn’t access the money he sent her. She also told Robert that she wants an expensive engagement ring, a lavish wedding on Miami beach, and an iPhone when she arrived, which has fans questioning her motives for being with Robert.

Some fans are already comparing Robert to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caesar Mack, who sent tens of thousands of dollars to his Ukrainian girlfriend Maria (who he had never met in person), while his friends repeatedly told him he was being taken advantage of.

“Robert is almost as bad as Caesar,” one user wrote on Twitter, while another said “sorry Robert but you appear to be a bit slow like Caesar, Anny doesn’t love you, she’s looking for the $ and the green card.” Another added, “oh boy! Robert and Caesar, brother from different mothers. Gold digger magnets!”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the reality couple. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

