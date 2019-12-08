Robert’s Criminal History & Arrests on 90 Day Fiancé

Robert, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently revealed to his Dominican fiance Anny that he has not one, but five children from four different women. Although he admitted that he rarely sees his older children, he has been to court over child support issues in the past with his exes; he was also involved in some minor legal trouble a few times over the last decade.

According to court records, Robert was taken to court by the mother of one of his older children in 2015 after she filed for child support. Starcasm reports that Robert filed a petition in family court in September 2016, and a mediation agreement was reached in December of that same year.

Robert was also sadly the victim of a domestic abuse case involving his son Bryson’s mother. Robert has mentioned on the show that Bryon’s mother is no longer in the picture, and although he didn’t mention why she wasn’t around, the couple appears to have had some major issues, according to court documents.

Here’s what we know about Robert’s criminal history, arrests, charges, and domestic issues with his ex, in addition to the child support petitions filed in 2015:

He Was the Victim of a Domestic Abuse Case Involving Bryson’s Mother in 2016

According to Starcasm, a domestic violence case was filed on June 6, 2016 with Robert listed as the petitioner and Bryson’s mother as the respondent. Bryson’s mother was later arrested for domestic battery in November of 2016, the publication reports. Robert was named as a witness and victim in the case, according to the court documents.

Bryson’s mother, whose name is Susan according to the police report, allegedly pushed Robert several times when he wouldn’t allow her to enter his bedroom. The report also states that Susan “began to grab random items throughout the house and throw them on the ground, making a mess of the home.”

Although Robert refused to take pictures or write a statement, Susan reportedly “charged” at the responding police officer and began kicking him when he placed her in handcuffs. She was placed under arrest for domestic battery and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the report. You can read the full police report below:

On November 20, 2016, I, Deputy Henry responded to **** ****** **** Road Apartment number *** in reference to a domestic battery. Upon my arrival I met with (victim 1) Robert who stated the following information verbally. On November 20, 2016, Robert and his girlfriend later identified as (defendant 1) Susan got into an argument about her not being allowed into his bedroom. At this point Susan got upset and barged into his room and started pushing him. Robert stated he then tried to restrain Susan but she continued to try and push on him. Susan then began to grab random items throughout the house and throw them on the ground making a mess of the home. Robert refused to write a statement and take any pictures. While speaking with Robert I did not see any noticeable injuries on his person. I then tried to speak with Susan but she would not speak with me and continued to walk around the house throwing boxes. At this point Susan grabbed a box of Christmas supplies and started stomping on top of the box while screaming profane language. I asked Susan to stop what she was doing three times but she refused. At this point I was standing in the middle of an open living room when Susan deliberately charged into me. I then grabbed Susan by her arms and placed her in my agency issued handcuffs with the proper spacing. While walking Susan down the stairs to my patrol vehicle Susan began to kick and scream trying to stop my efforts of getting her into the vehicle. Eventually I was able to get her in the vehicle. Susan was placed under arrest for battery domestic and battery on a law enforcement officer. Susan was transferred to Orange County Booking and Releasing Center without further incident.

Robert Was Arrested Twice in 2012 For Driving Without a License & Was Evicted Due to His Second Arrest

Robert was arrested twice in 2012 for driving with a suspended license, according to Starcasm. He was first arrested in March after an officer pulled him over for expired plates. Robert was registered as the owner of the vehicle, and records indicated his license was suspended on November 28, 2011, Starcasm reports.

He was awaiting his court date for the March incident when he was pulled over again on June 3, 2012. He admitted to the officer that he didn’t have a valid license because he had surrendered his license when he was pulled over in March.

“During the initial contact, I asked Robert for his driver’s license,” the police report states. “Robert looked at me as if he was puzzled by my question and it appeared that he was thinking of an answer. I then explained to Robert the reason why I stopped him was because his driving privileges have been suspended. Robert explained his license was initially suspended for failure to pay traffic fines. Robert stated he does not have a license because the last time he was pulled over he was arrested for driving while license suspended and his license was surrendered.”

Robert was also involved in three separate eviction proceedings cases in 2012; according to Starcasm, he was able to settle the first two and remain in his apartment, but the third one was filed while he was in jail for his second arrest.

Tune in Sunday at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé and Robert and Anny’s love story. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

