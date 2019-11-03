Robert & Anny on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Meet the Couple

Robert and Anny, stars of the upcoming season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, got engaged the first day they met in person. Robert, 41, met Anny, 30, through a mutual friend; the two quickly hit it off on social media, so Robert booked a cruise that stopped in the Dominican Republic so he could meet Anny in person. Robert met up with the Dominican beauty after the ship landed, and he ended up proposing after just eight hours together.

Robert, who is a single father to a 4-year-old son, is hoping to buy Anny a ring before she comes to the U.S. and applies for the K1 Visa. However, promos for the season shows some trouble in paradise; Robert worries that Anny is only with him for money, and that she won’t be ready to be a step-mother when she arrives.

Here’s what we know about Robert and Anny ahead of the season 7 premiere:

Robert Proposed to Anny After Spending Only Eight Hours Together in the Dominican Republic

Robert met Anny through a mutual friend, and the two quickly started chatting through Facebook. The first time he saw a photo of the Dominican beauty, he was smitten. “When we first started messaging, I was just making conversation,” he tells the cameras during a confessional. “Just talking to her, getting to know her. And then it led to video chatting … she’s dope, she’s all that.”

After he realized the two had a connection, he booked a cruise that landed in the Dominican Republic for a day. He knew almost immediately after they met in person that he wanted to marry her, so he proposed during the visit and headed back to the U.S. to start saving money for her visa.

“Anny and I only spent eight hours together, but it was the best eight hours of my life,” Robert says in the clip above. “So right then and there, I was like, ‘I have to have this shorty, so I asked her to marry me.” He added that the proposal was “spontaneous,” and that he didn’t even have a ring, but he didn’t want to “let the moment slip away.” According to the TLC clip, Robert applied for a K-1 Visa and it was approved.

Robert’s Friends Don’t Believe Anny is With Him For the Right Reasons

Although Robert is clearly crazy about his Dominican beau, other promos for the season show that his friends aren’t as sure that Anny is in it for the right reasons. Not only does she look uncomfortable when Robert asks her if she is ready to be a step-mother (in this clip), another promo shows two of Robert’s friends actually offering to buy her a ticket back to her home country, so it looks like Anny doesn’t make a good impression with those closest to Robert.

“Why don’t I write you a check and buy you a plane ticket back to the Dominican Republic?” a friend of Robert’s asks Anny, who responds “he bring me here, not you,” and then compares the two friends to Donald Trump. You can check out the clip at the 2:43 mark above.

However, Robert doesn’t seem discouraged by the naysayers; he even has a few words for potential haters watching the show: “For people who think this is crazy I say, ‘What the hell, mind your business.’ I don’t listen to what nobody says, I go with my heart and my mind.”

