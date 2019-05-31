Mama June’s Arrest Update: Where is She After the Arrest?

Mama June’s been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Not only did she and boyfriend Geno Doak get arrested on drug charges back in early March, it looks like she has been battling a drug problem for sometime now, and it’s taking its toll on her family.

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, and Doak were both arrested in Alabama on March 13, according to WSFA. According to WSFA, the two were at a gas station when police officers arrived after responding to a domestic violence call. Officers found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on their persons and in Mama June’s car, WSFA reports. The paraphernalia included needles, a glass pipe with white residue inside, a pill bottle filled with crack cocaine, and a marijuana bong.

Both Doak and Mama June were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Doak was also charged with domestic violence harassment. Their mugshots were released by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, and can be viewed above.

Although Doak was also charged with a domestic harassment charge, the two were apparently acting very “loving” after they were arrested, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said in a news conference posted by WFSA12 News.

“But I really didn’t see that because they were acting so loving when they were here,” Brunson said, referring to the jail. “But out there they did have a domestic.”

Although Mama June was released on bond that same night, Doak was held for 24 hours due to the domestic charge. According to Brunson, Mama June came back to “take care of” Doak following her release.

Geno Doak: June Shannon's Boyfriend Just Loves to Break the Law – https://t.co/QowSh50yyP pic.twitter.com/f43A7NaaoX — Mary Lui (@marylui27) March 20, 2019

So what’s going on with Mama June now that she’s been released from jail? It looks like her life is spiraling out of control, and in a clip from tonight’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, her children confront her about her drug problem during a family intervention.

In an emotional clip from tonight’s episode, Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo), Mama June’s youngest daughter, breaks down sobbing while trying to explain to her mother that she is scared to stay at her house.

“Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” the 13-year-old says, on the verge of tears. “I swear to god, Mama, it’s not by choice.”

When June protests Alana’s claims, her daughter shouts, “It’s not by choice! …I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can’t do that because I’m scared. I’m not even gonna lie to you, I’m scared to stay at your house.” You can view the clip below, courtesy of TMZ.

June, whose front teeth appear to be damaged, continues to look skeptical while her children, most of whom are crying, confront her.

“It didn’t even faze her,” June’s sister, Joanne Shannon, tells the cameras. “I mean, Alana’s crying. This is not who June is. You got your children crying, tellin’ you to get it together, we’re here for you, you need help. I don’t know if she’s just numb or totally delusion about what she’s seeing us trying to do.”

In a prior promo, viewers were shown other moments from the intervention including June threatening to call the police if her family doesn’t allow her to leave. Soon after, she dramatically falls in the street as friends and family attempt to talk to her.

Tune in Friday nights at 9/8c to catch Mama June From Not to Hot on WeTV.

