Shawniece and Jephte Update on MAFS: Where Are They Now?

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, were matched during Season 6 of the show. The reality stars had a rocky road to their “happily ever after,” but they got there in the end. The two are still married today – they recently bought their first house together and welcomed their daughter Laura to the world in 2018.

The reality stars were featured on Couples Couch over the last few months, where they discussed new episodes of the show and shared their thoughts about the Season 10 couples. Shawniece and Jephte will also be starring on the Lifetime special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which airs Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for details on Shawniece and Jephte’s relationship today:

Both of Their Instagram Pages Are Filled With Photos of Their Daughter

Shawniece and Jephte appear to be stronger than ever, based on their Instagram pages. Both reality stars frequently give shoutouts to one another and gush about their marriage, their future together, and their beautiful daughter on social media.

“These sleepy, quiet moments with my girl are by far the best part of my day,” Jephte captioned a December picture of Laura sleeping on his shoulder. “She’s super high energy and runs around like crazy all day long with me chasing after her, cleaning up the messes she makes. But when she falls asleep on me and I have a chance to just look at her and reflect – wow, how lucky am I to be her dad… In celebration of the raw reality that is parenting – the ups and downs, the wins and losses, and the ultimate triumph of our children’s happiness above all else.”

He gave a shoutout to his wife on their second anniversary last August, writing, “Happy 2nd Anniversary @yessstyles_ ! Cheers to our strongest year yet and to building on it.” Shawniece also wrote a lengthy post about her husband just a few short months ago; she noted how hard they worked to get to where they are today, and how grateful she is for the foundation that they’ve built together.

“Our love took time, it took patience, it took trust, it took forgiveness, and faith,” she captioned a February photo of the two smiling. “It all boiled down to two people wanting love and wanting to grow. Our lives changes within time but we learned how to form an amazing foundation together and how to communicate with each other. I wouldn’t change anything from the past and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Shawniece & Jephte Will be Featured on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam in May

Lifetime recently announced a new spinoff series airing next month titled Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which premieres on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Couples’ Cam is comprised of six self-shot episodes featuring several fan-favorite couples from all 10 of the previous seasons.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

Aside from Shawniece and Jephte, the couples featured in the new series include: Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Steph and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Greg and Deonna (S9), Beth and Jamie (S9) and Jessica and Austin (S10).

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesday, April 29 on Lifetime. Click here for more Married at First Sight coverage and updates on the cast.

