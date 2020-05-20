Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Premiere Time & Schedule

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The new self-shot miniseries features nine fan-favorite couples from previous season of the show, including Jamie and Doug (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Steph and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Greg and Deonna (S9), Beth and Jamie, and Jessica and Austin (S10).

The description of the new series reads, “Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, a self-shot series following the highs, lows, humor, drama and domestic life of fan favorite Married at First Sight couples from ten seasons on the air. Following the couples ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures.”

Keep reading for a rundown of the new series, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam:

New Episodes Air on Wednesday Nights at 8 p.m. ET

New episodes of Couples’ Cam air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. There will be six new episodes for fans to look forward to before Season 11 premieres later this year. You can check out the titles and descriptions of the first few Couples’ Cam episodes below, courtesy of Lifetime.

EPISODE 1, WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: “Nine couples from Married at First Sight pick up the camera and film themselves as they adjust to the new normal of life under quarantine. Along with keeping their marriages strong, these couples must navigate everything from unemployment uncertainty, working the frontlines of the pandemic, staying sane and grappling with the possibility of a home birth.” (airs May 20)

Episode 2 doesn’t have a title or an official synopsis just yet; the Lifetime schedule only has a generic description on the website which reads, “Follow the highs, lows, humor, drama and domestic life of fan-favorite Married at First Sight couples from ten seasons on the air.” (airs May 27) Note: Heavy will update this post when more information is known on the upcoming episodes.

The Series Features the Highs & Lows of Married Life in Quarantine During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The limited series consists of six new episodes, all filmed from home with raw footage from the MAFS cast as they deal with the highs and lows of married life in quarantine. Including never-before-seen footage shot in real time, the series will give viewers an intimate look into the lives of each of the nine couples, including personal highlights, new babies, ongoing struggles, employment concerns and more.

Check out the press release below, via Lifetime:

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 on Lifetime. Click here for more Married at First Sight coverage and updates on the cast.

