How to Watch Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Online

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The new limited miniseries features nine couples from previous season of the show, including: Jamie and Doug (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Steph and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Greg and Deonna (S9), Beth and Jamie, and Jessica and Austin (S10).

The New Series Follows Former Fan-Favorite MAFS Couples in Quarantine During the COVID-19 Pandemic

New episodes of Couples’ Cam will air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, with a total of six episodes altogether. The series is totally self-shot and features raw footage of each of the MAFS couples as they navigate life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers will follow along as they deal with employment uncertainty, issues with planning a home birth for one pregnant couple, and the other ups and downs that come with self-isolation during an epidemic.

“Following the couples’ ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures,” the press release reads.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 on Lifetime. Click here for more Married at First Sight coverage and updates on the cast.

